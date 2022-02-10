Cop alleged to have killed nurse girlfriend at Temibsa Hospital charged with murder

The police officer who allegedly shot dead his girlfriend, Lebo Monene, at Tembisa Hospital has been charged with murder.

The constable is also under police guard while recovering from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Monene's brother described the relationship as toxic.

The police officer accused of shooting dead his girlfriend - a 30-year-old Tembisa Hospital nurse - has been charged with murder and will be under police watch until he is fit enough to appear in court.

The man, who can't be named yet, allegedly murdered Lebogang "Lebo" Monene - a mother of two young boys - at work on Wednesday morning.

He then turned the gun on himself and was airlifted to Milpark Hospital in a critical condition.

Gauteng police commissioner Lieutenant-General Elias Mawela said he was disheartened about the incident and had sent condolences to Monene's family.



"One of our own is accused of perpetuating a horrible crime against a woman. I have, through our employee health and wellness spiritual services, conveyed my condolences to the family of the deceased."

"He will be charged with murder and upon recovery, he will be taken to court," Mawela said

Monene's brother, Daniel Thobakgale, described the relationship as toxic, saying:

Our hearts are in very much pain as Lebo was a young and energetic woman who was working as a nurse and had two young boys. The gentleman who shot Lebo was her boyfriend and they were not married.

"The relationship was too toxic, that is what I was told, because... every time they were having a quarrel, (he will say, 'Where is my gun I am going to shoot you') and that is the reason Lebo ended the relationship."

The police officer is a member of the Ekurhuleni District Trio Task Team.