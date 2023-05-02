Cop allegedly guns down his wife and her two siblings during attempt at marriage mediation

A Mpumalanga police officer has been arrested for allegedly shooting his wife and her siblings.

The couple was having marital problems, and the siblings had been called in to mediate.

In another case in Mpumalanga, a man is believed to have shot his wife dead before turning the gun on himself.

A 37-year-old police officer from Mpumalanga has been arrested after allegedly gunning down his wife and her two siblings.



The woman's brother and sister were reportedly trying to mediate, following a dispute between her and her husband, when they were shot.

Allegations are that the couple were having marital problems and had approached their local chief for mediation.

The chief advised them to start with their families, leading to the woman asking her sister and brother for help.

Independent Police Investigate Directorate (IPID) spokesperson Robbie Raburabu said the police officer was a constable stationed at the Masoyi police station.

It is believed that the brother called the husband a small boy during the mediation.

The officer allegedly got angry and said he would not be disrespected in his house.

"He then got his service pistol from the bedroom and shot at them," said Raburabu.

He added:

IPID investigators were summoned to the crime scene at Kamajika Trust near Sabie Sand in Mpumalanga Province. The suspect was arrested on the scene and detained.

Raburabu said the officer was expected to appear in Kabokweni Magistrate's Court on Tuesday to face three counts of murder.



Meanwhile, Mpumalanga police have opened murder and inquest cases after a man allegedly killed his wife and then turned the gun on himself following a misunderstanding.

Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said the 42-year-old husband had worked and lived in Kromdraai Farm, Standerton, while his 34-year-old wife lived in Ebenezer Farm.

Mohlala said the information at their disposal was that the man had invited the wife to Kromdraai on Sunday.

On Monday, however, neither of them could be reached, and their families started looking for them.



"Information was received that there were gunshot sounds which were heard from the couple's place," Mohlala said.

"On further investigation, the couple was found lying in a pool of blood on the kitchen floor at about 08:00."

Mohlala added that a gun with 15 live rounds and three empty cartridge cases was found beside the couple.

"The wife was declared dead by medical practitioners on the scene, while the husband was rushed to hospital. He also succumbed to his injuries this morning Tuesday at about 02:00."

Provincial police commissioner Lieutenant General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela warned people who might have domestic-related problems to speak out so that arrangements for professional advisors could be arranged.



