Cop among 4 nabbed for 'disorderly conduct' after video shows woman 'urinating next to police van'

Cebelihle Mthethwa
A police officer walks past a SAPS vehicle. File Photo.
Jonathan Burton
  • Police officer among three arrested for drunk and disorderly conduct.
  • A woman wearing what appeared to be a municipal uniform was seen urinating next to a police van.
  • The eThekwini municipality says it has no record of such an incident involving any of its 300 employees.

A police officer and three other people have been arrested for "drunk and disorderly conduct" after a video went viral showing what appears to be a municipal worker urinating next to a police van.

KwaZulu-Natal police confirmed they were informed of the alleged disorderly conduct of the occupants of a SAPS vehicle, alleged to have taken place on Sunday.

In the video, a woman wearing a pair of blue work pants and a blue T-shirt with EWS written on the back, resembling that of the eThekwini Water and Sanitation department, was seen pulling her pants and underwear down and urinating next to a SAPS car.

After urinating, the woman, who appeared intoxicated, climbed back into the vehicle.

"Police at Amanzimtoti responded and arrested a police officer and three civilians who were charged for drunk and disorderly conduct," police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker said.

Reports suggested the incident occurred outside of a shopping centre in Amanzimtoti on Sunday.

eThekwini municipality spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela told News24 he was not aware of any municipal employee involved in the incident.

"The municipality has more than 300 workers, and there is no guarantee that the person seen in the video is an employee of the municipality," said Mayisela.

He said members of the public also wore municipal branded clothing, but it didn't mean that they were employed by the municipality.

"Police have laid criminal charges against the police officer while an internal disciplinary investigation has also been initiated," said Naicker.

