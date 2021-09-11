Cop among 9 people arrested for KwaZulu-Natal pension paypoint robbery

Police arrested nine people in connection with an armed robbery at a pension paypoint in KwaMsane, KwaZulu-Natal.

Fifteen men held up officials and security guards before they fled with cash and a vehicle.

Nine suspects were arrested. Firearms, a vehicle and an undisclosed amount of cash were seized.

Nine people, including a police constable, were arrested in connection with the armed robbery at a pension paypoint in KwaMsane in KwaZulu-Natal on Friday.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker said on Saturday that 15 armed men held up officials and security guards at the paypoint.

"The men shot one of the guards in the leg. The suspects escaped with a large sum of cash, four firearms belonging to the security guards as well as a vehicle stolen at the pension paypoint. Police officers [in] KwaMsane were notified of the robbery and immediately mobilised all police stations as well as specialised units in the area. All escape routes were shut down as the hunt for these men commenced."

Police stopped a vehicle because the two occupants inside it appeared to be fleeing from the scene, Naicker said.

They were interrogated and it was discovered that one of the men, aged 25, was a constable from the neighbouring Hlabisa police station. Police seized the police officer's firearm and took both men into custody for further questioning.

Seven more people were arrested in the early hours of Saturday morning. Four firearms were seized, three of which belonged to the security guards. Police also seized four vehicles, including the vehicle that was stolen from the pension paypoint.

An undisclosed amount of cash was seized during the arrests.

The nine people, aged 35 to 38, are expected to appear in court soon and police expect to make more arrests. Provincial police commissioner Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi commended the investigators.

"The rapid response by police officers based in KwaMsane and northern KwaZulu-Natal must be applauded. They worked throughout the night to ensure that these perpetrators are brought to book. We also welcome the arrest of a rogue police officer who was amongst this group, which is also an indication that the majority of our police officers do not tolerate criminal elements who have creeped into our ranks," Mkhwanazi said.

