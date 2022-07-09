1h ago

Cop arrested for allegedly orchestrating business robbery

The police officer will appear on 11 July for a formal bail application.
PHOTO: Sharon Seretlo, Gallo Images

A police officer in North West has been arrested for allegedly orchestrating a robbery in which a business owner was held up and robbed of cigarettes, cash, cellphones and a mini truck.

Sergeant Suping Motlhabane, 39, who works at Coligny Police Station, was arrested and made his first appearance in court at the end of June.

According to police, Motlhabane had allegedly arranged the robbery, which three other suspects carried out.

After the business owner had been robbed, his vehicle was later found abandoned in Ventersdorp. 

"Investigations led to the arrest of two suspects found in possession of the items which were positively linked to the robbery," police spokesperson Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone said.

"Further probe into the matter implicated one more suspect and Motlhabane, who was apprehended at his work address."

Motlhabane made his second appearance in Coligny Magistrate's Court on Monday, when the case was postponed to 11 July for a formal bail application.

Commenting on the arrest, North West Police Commissioner Lieutenant General Sello Kwena said dishonest members would not be tolerated in the ranks of the South African Police Service.

Kwena also applauded the province's anti-corruption investigation unit for the arrest and pointed out that employees who committed crimes and, in the process, tarnished the image of the police, would not be spared.


Read more on:
sapscourts and crime
