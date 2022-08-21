Cop arrested for allegedly raping teenager at police station

A 17-year-old teenager was allegedly raped by an Eastern Cape police officer, who was meant to interview her about an assault case she had opened against her boyfriend.

According to the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID), the police officer, 45, from Kei Mouth police station in East London, was arrested on Friday after he allegedly raped the victim on 6 August.

IPID spokesperson Lizzy Suping said the teenager had opened a case of assault against her boyfriend.

The police officer allegedly went to pick up the teenager for an interview at the police station.

READ | Ex-cop who killed wife, daughter fails in bid to shorten jail term as court increases sentence

"On the way to the police station, the suspect made some sexual advances to the victim, which she rejected," Suping said.

"At the station, the suspect took the victim to an office, where he allegedly raped her."

After the ordeal, the victim opened a case against the officer.

Suping said the man was a detective, but had since resigned.

He is expected to appear in the East London Magistrate's Court on Monday.



