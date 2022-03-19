Cop arrested for allegedly removing empty cartridges from George crime scene

The Hawks have arrested a 53 year-old police captain for allegedly removing empty cartridges from the scene of a business robbery in Thembalethu, George, in January.

"It is reported that on the day of the business robbery, a shootout ensued between the police and the suspects," Hawks spokesperson Zinzi Hani said.

The robbery took place at a Puma petrol station on 31 January 2022.

Hani said that the Thembalethu SAPS officer was arrested on Friday for tampering with evidence.

He is in custody.

"He is scheduled to make his first appearance in the Thembalethu Magistrate's Court on Tuesday, 22 March 2022, facing a charge of defeating the ends of justice," Hani added.

