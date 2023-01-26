Cop arrested on rape charge after viral video of 10-year-old forced to have sex with her

A police constable was arrested and faces disciplinary action after a video of her allegedly raping her son went viral on social media.

She faces charges of rape of a minor child, creating and distributing child pornography, and sexually grooming a child.

The child has been taken to a place of safety, and will receive psychological treatment.

A Limpopo police constable has been arrested and faces disciplinary action after she allegedly raped her 10-year-old son.



A graphic video of the incident was widely shared on social media on Thursday.

Provincial commissioner Lieutenant-General Thembi Hadebe ordered the Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit to conduct an immediate probe into the incident.

"The actions of this woman are deplorable and deserve harsh condemnation ... she should have known better that such unbecoming behaviour deserves harsh consequences.

"The South African Police Service does not have space for such people who tarnish its image," Hadebe said.

The officer, whose identity cannot be revealed to protect the child, was arrested on 20 January and appeared in court on Monday. The case was postponed to 30 January.

She faced charges of rape of a minor child, creating and distributing child pornography, and sexually grooming a child.

"Internal police processes have already kicked in following her arrest and will run parallel with the criminal investigation that has been taken over by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID)," said police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo.



Mojapelo said the child had been taken to a place of safety, where he would be given psychological treatment and assistance.

IPID spokesperson Lizzy Suping said the incident was "very disturbing".

She said they had launched an investigation and IPID would oppose the officer's release on bail.



