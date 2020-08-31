1h ago

add bookmark

Cop assault case against EFF's Malema, Ndlozi postponed till October

Riaan Grobler
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
EFF MP's Floyd Shivambu, Julius Malema and Mbuyiseni Ndlozi.
EFF MP's Floyd Shivambu, Julius Malema and Mbuyiseni Ndlozi.
Jan Gerber/ News24
  • Senior EFF leaders Julius Malema and Mbuyiseni Ndlozi will appear in court in October. 
  • They allegedly assaulted a police colonel at Winnie Madikizela-Mandela's funeral in 2018.
  • The decision to prosecute them came after pressure from lobby group AfriForum. 

The Randburg Magistrate's Court on Monday set the date for the trial of Julius Malema, leader of the EFF, and Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, former EFF spokesperson, for 13 and 28 October.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) regional spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said the trial date was agreed on by the State and defence and the matter was postponed in the absence of the accused.

The pair allegedly assaulted a police colonel in April 2018 during the funeral of struggle icon Winnie Madikizela-Mandela. 

The incident was caught on CCTV, and the officer subsequently opened a case against the two. 

The NPA decided to prosecute them after sustained pressure from lobby group AfriForum, which announced in July last year it would approach the court with a mandamus application that would compel it to make a decision regarding the prosecution of Malema and Ndlozi.

READ | Floyd Shivambu's assault case postponed again

In September last year, the NPA communicated with the lobby group that it would prosecute them.

According to a statement by AfriForum, both Malema and Ndlozi would also have to appear in court on 14 September for a court investigation into whether the warrants of arrest against them should be suspended because they failed to attend previous court proceedings.

This was due to Covid-19 regulations. The prosecutor also indicated that the original charge sheet could not be found at this stage, which meant that the warrant of arrest could not be executed on Monday. 

"AfriForum welcomes the setting of a court date, because we have thought from the start that there is a prima facie case against Malema and Ndlozi.

The NPA reconsidered [its] initial refusal to prosecute after continued pressure from AfriForum and has since instituted prosecution. Now the legal process must run its course; however, we will continue to support the SAPS colonel," Phyllis Vorster, prosecutor at AfriForum's Private Prosecution Unit, said on Monday. 

Related Links
WATCH | Malema denies assaulting cop at Madikizela-Mandela's funeral: 'If I had laid a hand on...
EFF's Malema, Ndlozi to appear in court for allegedly assaulting cop
NPA to prosecute EFF's Malema and Ndlozi over alleged cop assault
Read more on:
mbuyeseni ndlozijulius malemajohannesburgcourts
Lottery
2 Daily Lotto players strike luck with R100 000 prize
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
It looks set that four SA teams will play in an expanded PRO16. How should SA Rugby go about accommodating its franchises?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Bulls, Lions, Sharks and Stormers
24% - 546 votes
The Cheetahs and Kings can't just be dumped
10% - 229 votes
The Currie Cup should be used as qualification
66% - 1517 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: To drink or not to drink? SA caught in a dizzy spell over alcohol ban rumours

29 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: To drink or not to drink? SA caught in a dizzy spell over alcohol ban rumours
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Fugitive Bobroff attorneys remain untouched

25 Aug

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Fugitive Bobroff attorneys remain untouched
PODCAST | THE STORY: Reflecting on the Kalahari tragedy that claimed the lives of 10 people

22 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: Reflecting on the Kalahari tragedy that claimed the lives of 10 people
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: What happened to the Barry Tannenbaum Ponzi probe?

18 Aug

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: What happened to the Barry Tannenbaum Ponzi probe?
PODCAST | …ONE MORE THING: Catching up with Lindiwe Mazibuko on SA's response to Covid-19

17 Aug

PODCAST | …ONE MORE THING: Catching up with Lindiwe Mazibuko on SA's response to Covid-19
PODCAST | THE STORY: Femicide still remains the main concern as we celebrate Women's Month

15 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: Femicide still remains the main concern as we celebrate Women's Month
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.93
(-2.16)
ZAR/GBP
22.64
(-2.34)
ZAR/EUR
20.22
(-2.41)
ZAR/AUD
12.51
(-2.43)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-1.88)
Gold
1973.81
(+0.00)
Silver
28.29
(+1.10)
Platinum
934.00
(0.00)
Brent Crude
45.84
(0.00)
Palladium
2257.00
(+2.55)
All Share
55476.11
(-1.04)
Top 40
51225.46
(-1.01)
Financial 15
9747.11
(-3.64)
Industrial 25
74753.16
(-0.90)
Resource 10
55612.12
(-0.20)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Eastern Cape cops help renovate dilapidated family home

22 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Eastern Cape cops help renovate dilapidated family home
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
for subscribers
WATCH | Free meals: Langa soup kitchens use bicycles to deliver food

14 Aug

WATCH | Free meals: Langa soup kitchens use bicycles to deliver food
Viral video earns 11-year old ballet dancer a scholarship

13 Aug

Viral video earns 11-year old ballet dancer a scholarship
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20240.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo