Cop assault case: Malema in court over warrant of arrest for court absence

Riaan Grobler
EFF leader Julius Malema and former party spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi. Picture: Morapedi Mashashe
  • EFF leader Julius Malema is expected to appear in court for allegedly assaulting a police colonel in 2018. 
  • The court will decide whether warrants for the arrest of Malema and EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlovu should be suspended. 
  • The warrants were issued after they failed to attend earlier court appearances. 

EFF leader Julius Malema is expected to appear in the Randburg Magistrate's Court on Monday for a court investigation into whether warrants issued for his arrest and that of EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, after they failed to attend court, should be suspended.

EFF spokesperson Vuyani Pambo did not indicate whether Ndlozi would appear as well, although News24 previously reported that Ndlozi's court appearance was also scheduled for Monday.

They are accused of assaulting a police colonel in April 2018 during the funeral of struggle icon Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.

The incident was caught on CCTV and the officer later opened a case against the two.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) decided to prosecute them after sustained pressure from AfriForum, which announced in July last year that it would approach the court with an application to compel it to decide on the prosecution.

In September last year, the NPA told AfriForum that it would prosecute them.

On 31 August, the Randburg Magistrate's Court set the a trial date for 13 and 28 October.

The failure of Malema and Ndlozi to appear in court previously was reportedly owing to Covid-19 regulations.

The prosecutor also indicated that the original charge sheet could not be found, which meant that the warrant of arrest could not be executed on 31 August.

