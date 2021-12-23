Cop bust in undercover sting for soliciting bribe from alleged wife beater

A 29-year-old Mpumalanga police officer has been arrested for allegedly demanding a R2 000 bribe to quash the case for a man facing a charge of assault for allegedly beating his wife.

The officer, stationed at Mbalenhle police station, was charged with corruption after being bust by undercover officers.

Mpumalanga Hawks spokesperson, Captain Dineo Sekgotodi, said they had received information about a police officer who had demanded a R2 000 bribe from a suspect facing a charge of assaulting his wife.

ALSO READ | Cops arrest Range Rover driver who steered vehicle from roof of car

Sekgotodi said allegations were that the officer told the suspect that if he paid him R2 000, he would destroy the docket.

"An intelligence driven undercover operation was conducted by members of the Hawks' Serious Organised Crime Investigation and Serious Commercial Crime Investigation units based in Secunda.

"The suspect was arrested immediately after receiving the money from the undercover agent. He was charged and detained pending his court appearance," she said.

The officer was expected to appear before the Evander Magistrate's Court on Thursday to face a charge of corruption.

Never miss a story.to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.