Cop charged with murder for allegedly killing a man at a tavern and dumping his body

An off-duty Mpumalanga police officer's day at a tavern ended with his arrest for the murder of a man he claimed to have found dead next to an open field in Sterkspruit.



But the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) said the police captain used his service pistol to shoot the man at the tavern, dumped his body and then went to the police station and claimed that he found a dead body.

IPID spokesperson Grace Langa said in a statement that police and the officer went to the scene together on Friday.

"On arrival, the members noticed that the deceased had a gunshot wound. The officer was allegedly pressed with questions and was also asked where his firearm was. He told them the gun was with his mother."