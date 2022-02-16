Cop charged with murdering nurse at Tembisa Hospital out of ICU

The police constable is alleged to have murdered his ex-partner Lebo Monene at Tembisa hospital and then turned the gun on himself.

He has since be charged with her murder and is out of ICU.

He is under police guard and is yet to be interviewed by police because he can not speak yet.

A police constable, who is alleged to have murdered assistant nurse Lebo Monene in cold blood at Tembisa Hospital, is out of ICU, but police are yet to interview him as he can not speak.

The officer, whose identity is yet to be released, was airlifted to a private hospital last week Tuesday after he allegedly shot anMonene in the hospital parking lot before turning the gun on himself.

Monene's family said that she had broken up with the man with whom she shares a child with and also described their relationship as toxic.

Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) spokesperson Grace Langa confirmed that the man was out of critical condition and was in the hospital under police guard.



"We haven't been able to interview him yet because he can't speak, but he is on the road to recovery and can open his eyes. He is out of the intensive care unit and is not in a normal ward under police guard," Langa said.

On Tuesday, Monene's colleagues, friends and family gathered at the Tembisa Christian church for her memorial.

During the service, Monene's cousin, September Majadibodu, read out a letter written by Monene's grief-stricken parents, who were also at the memorial.

They demanded an answer from law enforcement on how the man, who was on duty at the time of the incident, used a state vehicle with blue lights to enter the hospital.



"Since this incident, we have not heard the voice of the MEC or Minister of Police saying something because my child was killed by their department.

"The police vehicle with the blue lights and the gun are state resources. Please say something about this because your department is responsible for the killing. She left two children, and now there is no one to look after them because she was looking after them, please can someone provide an answer," the letter stated.

Monene, who had two young children, will be buried in Limpopo at the weekend.

