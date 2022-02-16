6m ago

add bookmark

Cop charged with murdering nurse at Tembisa Hospital out of ICU

Lwandile Bhengu
accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A memorial service was held for nursing assistant Lebo Monene who was gunned down at Tembisa Hospital.
A memorial service was held for nursing assistant Lebo Monene who was gunned down at Tembisa Hospital.
Alfonso Nqunjana
  • The police constable is alleged to have murdered his ex-partner Lebo Monene at Tembisa hospital and then turned the gun on himself.
  • He has since be charged with her murder and is out of ICU.
  • He is under police guard and is yet to be interviewed by police because he can not speak yet. 

A police constable, who is alleged to have murdered assistant nurse Lebo Monene in cold blood at Tembisa Hospital, is out of ICU, but police are yet to interview him as he can not speak. 

The officer, whose identity is yet to be released, was airlifted to a private hospital last week Tuesday after he allegedly shot anMonene in the hospital parking lot before turning the gun on himself. 

Monene's family said that she had broken up with the man with whom she shares a child with and also described their relationship as toxic. 

READ | Tembisa Hospital closes doors after deadly parking lot shooting

Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) spokesperson Grace Langa confirmed that the man was out of critical condition and was in the hospital under police guard. 

"We haven't been able to interview him yet because he can't speak, but he is on the road to recovery and can open his eyes. He is out of the intensive care unit and is not in a normal ward under police guard," Langa said. 

On Tuesday, Monene's colleagues, friends and family gathered at the Tembisa Christian church for her memorial. 

During the service, Monene's cousin, September Majadibodu, read out a letter written by Monene's grief-stricken parents, who were also at the memorial. 

They demanded an answer from law enforcement on how the man, who was on duty at the time of the incident, used a state vehicle with blue lights to enter the hospital. 

"Since this incident, we have not heard the voice of the MEC or Minister of Police saying something because my child was killed by their department.

"The police vehicle with the blue lights and the gun are state resources. Please say something about this because your department is responsible for the killing. She left two children, and now there is no one to look after them because she was looking after them, please can someone provide an answer," the letter stated. 

Monene, who had two young children, will be buried in Limpopo at the weekend. 

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.
We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
tembisa hospitalpretoriagautenghealthcrime
Lottery
Here are the Daily Lotto numbers
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Do you think SONA 2022 will boost investor confidence and create jobs?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I think Ramaphosa hit the right notes
12% - 1260 votes
No, it's the usual empty promises
79% - 8002 votes
I don't know
9% - 895 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice

31 Dec 2021

LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec 2021

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec 2021

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec 2021

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov 2021

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.12
-0.1%
Rand - Pound
20.50
-0.2%
Rand - Euro
17.18
-0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.83
-0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.2%
Gold
1,858.51
+0.3%
Silver
23.39
+0.1%
Palladium
2,285.50
+1.4%
Platinum
1,044.50
+1.6%
Brent Crude
93.28
-3.4%
Top 40
69,499
+0.5%
All Share
76,263
+0.5%
Resource 10
77,332
+1.2%
Industrial 25
92,384
-0.4%
Financial 15
16,329
+1.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Grandmother of purl: Cape Town woman crochets to put granddaughter...

1h ago

FEEL GOOD | Grandmother of purl: Cape Town woman crochets to put granddaughter through nursing school
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man, friends to donate pink buoys worth R50 000 after his...

13 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man, friends to donate pink buoys worth R50 000 after his near-drowning
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town hero praised for saving man in rip currents off Clifton beach

07 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town hero praised for saving man in rip currents off Clifton beach
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22040.11) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo