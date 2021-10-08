12m ago

add bookmark

Cop didn't intend to kill Nateniël Julies, her lawyer tells court

accreditation
Ntwaagae Seleka
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Ipid's investigation into the death of Nathaniel Julies continues.
Ipid's investigation into the death of Nathaniel Julies continues.
Deon Raath, Gallo Images
  • A policewoman accused of firing the fatal shot that killed Nateniël Julies didn't intend to do so, the court has heard.
  • Advocate Solly Tshivhase told the high court that his client was shocked by the incident and had cried.
  • Constable Caylene Whiteboy and two colleagues are on trial for Julies' murder.

"My client didn't have an intention to kill Nateniël Julies."

These were the words of Constable Caylene Whiteboy's lawyer, advocate Solly Tshivhase, on Friday at the Gauteng High Court sitting in Palm Ridge.

During the cross-examination of State witness, Constable Mandla Dumisani Sithole, Tshivhase said his client didn't intend to commit murder.

Sithole had testified that he was in the company of Whiteboy, Sergeant Simon Scorpion Ndyalvane and two other student constables when Julies was shot dead on 26 August 2020, allegedly by Whiteboy.

After the fatal incident, Sithole then recorded a conversation between Whiteboy and Ndyalvane where they were allegedly planning to tamper with the crime scene with the assistance of Sergeant Voster Netshiongolo who was on leave at the time.

The two officers allegedly wanted to tell their seniors that Julies was caught in crossfire between themselves and two armed men outside his Eldorado Park home. 

READ | Nateniël Julies: 'I thought if I told the truth, my colleagues would come for me' - witness

"I put it to you that Whiteboy was crying because the fatal bullet that was fired was not a rubber bullet. After firing that gunshot, she jumped and made a loud noise. At no stage did my client have an intention to kill. 

"She believed that the shotgun was loaded with rubber bullets. She will come and testify and deny all that you have said in court," Tshivhase said. 

Sithole replied: "She is the one who has reasons why she did what she did."

Under cross-examination by Ndyalvane's lawyer, advocate Mandla Mnyatheli, Sithole said he was served with a suspension letter last December.

"I was served with [a] disciplinary document this year, and the hearing was held between June and July. I was then found guilty of deserting my post. I don't recall being charged with extra charges during the hearing," Sithole said.

READ | Nateniël Julies: Sergeant charged with murder shot at people not wearing masks - State witness

Ndyalvane and Whiteboy face charges of murder, discharging of a firearm in a public place, being in possession of prohibited ammunition and defeating the ends of justice.

Netshiongolo faces charges of murder after the fact, defeating the ends of justice and the unlawful possession of prohibited ammunition.

The three officers all pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The trial continues.

Did you know you can listen to articles? Subscribe to News24 for access to this exciting feature and more.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
caylene whiteboyramarumo monamaforster netshiongolonateniël juliesmandlasimon scorpion ndyalvanemandla mnyathelidumisani sitholegautengjohannesburgcrime
Lottery
Lucky Sunday for 3 Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Kenyan judge has declared that being a housewife is a full-time job worthy of about R54 000 per month. This is:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Great news! Hopefully South Africa will learn from this
16% - 1497 votes
Wishful thinking. It will never work in South Africa
28% - 2704 votes
A terrible idea. Who will be responsible for these salaries?
56% - 5456 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Ballot Box: What does it take to be a good mayor? We ask Midvaal’s Bongani Baloyi

04 Oct

PODCAST | Ballot Box: What does it take to be a good mayor? We ask Midvaal’s Bongani Baloyi
PODCAST | The Story: Report into Digital Vibes scandal finally released by President Ramaphosa

02 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Report into Digital Vibes scandal finally released by President Ramaphosa
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | My Only Story: David Mackenzie's conduct in the water polo pool in the spotlight

30 Sep

PODCAST | My Only Story: David Mackenzie's conduct in the water polo pool in the spotlight
David Mackenzie, school coach accused of inappropriate behaviour, drops bid to block News24...

29 Sep

David Mackenzie, school coach accused of inappropriate behaviour, drops bid to block News24 investigation
PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on filicide - what triggered Lauren Dickason? And how to get help

25 Sep

PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on filicide - what triggered Lauren Dickason? And how to get help
Listen
Rand - Dollar
14.90
+0.4%
Rand - Pound
20.30
+0.3%
Rand - Euro
17.23
+0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.88
+0.5%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.6%
Gold
1,762.68
+0.4%
Silver
22.56
-0.1%
Palladium
2,032.05
+3.5%
Platinum
1,010.02
+2.6%
Brent Crude
81.95
+1.4%
Top 40
58,781
+0.1%
All Share
65,209
+0.1%
Resource 10
60,674
+1.3%
Industrial 25
83,154
-0.2%
Financial 15
14,083
-1.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Former Wits SRC president pledges R1.5m to help students

05 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Former Wits SRC president pledges R1.5m to help students
FEEL GOOD | KZN ultra athlete tackles world's toughest footrace for charity

01 Oct

FEEL GOOD | KZN ultra athlete tackles world's toughest footrace for charity
Chefs with Compassion reaches two million meal milestone

30 Sep

Chefs with Compassion reaches two million meal milestone
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21279.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo