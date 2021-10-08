Cop didn't intend to kill Nateniël Julies, her lawyer tells court

A policewoman accused of firing the fatal shot that killed Nateniël Julies didn't intend to do so, the court has heard.

Advocate Solly Tshivhase told the high court that his client was shocked by the incident and had cried.

Constable Caylene Whiteboy and two colleagues are on trial for Julies' murder.

"My client didn't have an intention to kill Nateniël Julies."



These were the words of Constable Caylene Whiteboy's lawyer, advocate Solly Tshivhase, on Friday at the Gauteng High Court sitting in Palm Ridge.

During the cross-examination of State witness, Constable Mandla Dumisani Sithole, Tshivhase said his client didn't intend to commit murder.

Sithole had testified that he was in the company of Whiteboy, Sergeant Simon Scorpion Ndyalvane and two other student constables when Julies was shot dead on 26 August 2020, allegedly by Whiteboy.

After the fatal incident, Sithole then recorded a conversation between Whiteboy and Ndyalvane where they were allegedly planning to tamper with the crime scene with the assistance of Sergeant Voster Netshiongolo who was on leave at the time.

The two officers allegedly wanted to tell their seniors that Julies was caught in crossfire between themselves and two armed men outside his Eldorado Park home.

READ | Nateniël Julies: 'I thought if I told the truth, my colleagues would come for me' - witness

"I put it to you that Whiteboy was crying because the fatal bullet that was fired was not a rubber bullet. After firing that gunshot, she jumped and made a loud noise. At no stage did my client have an intention to kill.

"She believed that the shotgun was loaded with rubber bullets. She will come and testify and deny all that you have said in court," Tshivhase said.

Sithole replied: "She is the one who has reasons why she did what she did."

Under cross-examination by Ndyalvane's lawyer, advocate Mandla Mnyatheli, Sithole said he was served with a suspension letter last December.

"I was served with [a] disciplinary document this year, and the hearing was held between June and July. I was then found guilty of deserting my post. I don't recall being charged with extra charges during the hearing," Sithole said.

READ | Nateniël Julies: Sergeant charged with murder shot at people not wearing masks - State witness

Ndyalvane and Whiteboy face charges of murder, discharging of a firearm in a public place, being in possession of prohibited ammunition and defeating the ends of justice.

Netshiongolo faces charges of murder after the fact, defeating the ends of justice and the unlawful possession of prohibited ammunition.

The three officers all pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The trial continues.

