Cop dog sniffs out guns hidden under pile of leaves by alleged farm burglars

A police dog sniffed out firearms and other stolen goods hidden under a heap of tree leaves by thieves in Worcester, Western Cape.

According to police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa, police were responding to a burglary and theft at a farm in the Nuy Valley area early on Sunday.

"On their way to the scene, the K-9 unit members were alerted by farm-watch members of an empty safe next to the road," Potelwa said.

"Utilising the K-9 unit's explosives dog, the members followed tracks leading to a dry river bank. The canine reacted to a pile of leaves and sat on it."

Upon closer inspection, police discovered three rifles and ammunition, a tag light and a laptop buried under the leaves.

The alleged thieves managed to evade arrest.

Police are investigating.

