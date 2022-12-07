30m ago

Cop, employee among seven people arrested for petrol station robbery

accreditation
Compiled by Nicole McCain
Seven people, including a police officer, are expected to appear in court in connection with a robbery at a Limpopo petrol station.
PHOTO: Alfonso Nqunjana/News24
Seven people, including a police officer, have been arrested in connection with a robbery at a Limpopo petrol station.

One of them is an employee at the petrol station, according to police spokesperson, Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo.

The group allegedly robbed the shop at a petrol station on the N1, near Capricorn Plaza, in the early hours of Monday.

"A group of suspects entered the premises at about 03:00 and held the staff at gunpoint. Thereafter they fled the scene with a drop-in safe containing an undisclosed amount of cash and cigarettes in a white Toyota bakkie and Toyota Corolla Quest," said Mojapelo.

"Police were quick to respond to the incident, and a well-coordinated and intelligence-driven operation was conducted, which led to the arrest of the seven suspects at different locations [on Tuesday]."

A woman, 36, employed at the petrol station was arrested at her workplace. The police officer, 52, was also apprehended at work at the Crime Intelligence unit in Makhado.

The rest of the suspects were arrested at their homes in Shayandima and Mphephu.

During the arrests, police recovered the safe, cigarettes, and the two vehicles used in the robbery, said Mojapelo.

Limpopo police commissioner, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe, lauded the investigation team.

"These [quick] arrests should send a clear message that as we continue to put more boots on the ground for a safer festive season, the police will be relentless in bringing all perpetrators to book, regardless of their statuses," said Hadebe.

The seven suspects were expected to appear in the Makhado Magistrate's Court soon.


