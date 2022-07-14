Cop gets 24 years for killing man in front of his twin brother after tavern argument

An Eastern Cape policeman pursued a man he had argued with at a tavern the night before, and killed him in front of his twin brother.

The argument happened after Constable Silumko Wiseman Majola made lewd remarks about the victim Sinethemba Lamani's girlfriend at a tavern on 2 October 2014.

After he unsuccessfully chased after him from the tavern, he saw him the next evening and shot him.

An Eastern Cape policeman has been sentenced to 24 years in prison for killing a man in front of his twin brother over an argument they had at a tavern the night before.

The New Brighton Regional Court on Thursday gave Constable Silumko Wiseman Majola 15 years for murder, five years for attempted murder, three years for negligent use of a firearm, and 12 months for reckless endangerment to people.

READ | Eastern Cape Anti-Gang Unit cop arrested for murder of her patrol partner

The Kabega Park police officer will serve the sentences concurrently for the 3 October 2014 street attack.

The National Prosecution Authority said the deceased, Sinethemba Lamani, had got involved in an argument with Majola at a Zwide tavern on 2 October after the officer had apparently made lewd remarks about Lamani's girlfriend.

NPA spokesperson Luxolo Tyali said that, during their argument, Majola had told Lamani: "As you are a hero, you will become a zero."

Tyali said Lamani then fled the tavern, with Majola and his friend in pursuit, but they could not catch up with him.

The following evening, Majola bumped into Lamani - who was in the company of his twin brother - and confronted him again.

Lamani's brother tried to intervene, but when Majola drew a firearm, the twins tried to flee on foot.

Tyali said shots were fired and Lamani fell while holding on to his twin brother.

ALSO READ | Eastern Cape cop in court over robbing loan shark of 98 cards, cash and kidnapping her brothers

"Majola continued shooting him while he was on the ground. During the shooting, a bystander also got hit by a bullet," he said.

During the trial, Majola pleaded not guilty, claiming to have been acting in self-defence, but this was rejected by the court, after prosecutor Tracy Brown led eyewitness evidence to the contrary.

The court agreed with the prosecution that Majola deserved a harsh punishment because, as a police officer, he should have known better.

Eastern Cape Director of Public Prosecutions Barry Madolo welcomed the sentence and commended the prosecution and investigating team for acting "without fear or favour".



