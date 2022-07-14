40m ago

add bookmark

Cop gets 24 years for killing man in front of his twin brother after tavern argument

accreditation
Malibongwe Dayimani
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
An Eastern Cape policeman has been sentenced to 24 years in prison for killing a man.
An Eastern Cape policeman has been sentenced to 24 years in prison for killing a man.
PHOTO: Sharon Seretlo, Gallo Images
  • An Eastern Cape policeman pursued a man he had argued with at a tavern the night before, and killed him in front of his twin brother.
  • The argument happened after Constable Silumko Wiseman Majola made lewd remarks about the victim Sinethemba Lamani's girlfriend at a tavern on 2 October 2014. 
  • After he unsuccessfully chased after him from the tavern, he saw him the next evening and shot him.

An Eastern Cape policeman has been sentenced to 24 years in prison for killing a man in front of his twin brother over an argument they had at a tavern the night before.

The New Brighton Regional Court on Thursday gave Constable Silumko Wiseman Majola 15 years for murder, five years for attempted murder, three years for negligent use of a firearm, and 12 months for reckless endangerment to people.

READ Eastern Cape Anti-Gang Unit cop arrested for murder of her patrol partner

The Kabega Park police officer will serve the sentences concurrently for the 3 October 2014 street attack. 

The National Prosecution Authority said the deceased, Sinethemba Lamani, had got involved in an argument with Majola at a Zwide tavern on 2 October after the officer had apparently made lewd remarks about Lamani's girlfriend. 

NPA spokesperson Luxolo Tyali said that, during their argument, Majola had told Lamani: "As you are a hero, you will become a zero."

Tyali said Lamani then fled the tavern, with Majola and his friend in pursuit, but they could not catch up with him.

The following evening, Majola bumped into Lamani - who was in the company of his twin brother - and confronted him again. 

Lamani's brother tried to intervene, but when Majola drew a firearm, the twins tried to flee on foot.  

Tyali said shots were fired and Lamani fell while holding on to his twin brother.  

ALSO READ Eastern Cape cop in court over robbing loan shark of 98 cards, cash and kidnapping her brothers

"Majola continued shooting him while he was on the ground. During the shooting, a bystander also got hit by a bullet," he said. 

During the trial, Majola pleaded not guilty, claiming to have been acting in self-defence, but this was rejected by the court, after prosecutor Tracy Brown led eyewitness evidence to the contrary.  

The court agreed with the prosecution that Majola deserved a harsh punishment because, as a police officer, he should have known better.

Eastern Cape Director of Public Prosecutions Barry Madolo welcomed the sentence and commended the prosecution and investigating team for acting "without fear or favour".


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
sapseastern capecrime and courts
Lottery
Here are the winning Daily Lotto numbers
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Should the SA Reserve Bank proceed with declaring cryptocurrency as a financial product?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, it's about time!
17% - 919 votes
Nope, that ship has sailed... and sunk
66% - 3624 votes
SA was never ready
18% - 976 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: We unpack the Eastern Cape tavern tragedy

02 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: We unpack the Eastern Cape tavern tragedy
PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity

30 Jun

PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Flashing cash - Tracking Ramaphosa's 'robber' and his spending spree

25 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Flashing cash - Tracking Ramaphosa's 'robber' and his spending spree
PODCAST | The Story: Water-shedding and a desperate bid to avert Day Zero in Eastern Cape drought

18 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Water-shedding and a desperate bid to avert Day Zero in Eastern Cape drought
LISTEN | 'I will not grow old here': Youth Day podcast highlights SA's growing economic inequality

16 Jun

LISTEN | 'I will not grow old here': Youth Day podcast highlights SA's growing economic inequality
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.26
-1.9%
Rand - Pound
20.34
-1.0%
Rand - Euro
17.21
-1.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.56
-0.9%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.6%
Gold
1,700.94
-2.0%
Silver
18.20
-5.3%
Palladium
1,897.00
-4.4%
Platinum
841.50
-1.6%
Brent Crude
99.57
+0.1%
Top 40
58,449
-2.6%
All Share
64,523
-2.5%
Resource 10
57,250
-6.1%
Industrial 25
80,901
-0.7%
Financial 15
14,232
-2.6%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Why this 80-year-old from Roodepoort recently enrolled to do his law degree

08 Jul

Why this 80-year-old from Roodepoort recently enrolled to do his law degree
Meet the Cape Flats mom steering kids away from gangs and towards food gardens

04 Jul

Meet the Cape Flats mom steering kids away from gangs and towards food gardens
'My friend donated a portion of her liver': Mom shares moving story of her...

01 Jul

'My friend donated a portion of her liver': Mom shares moving story of her newborn's rare condition
PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains...

30 Jun

PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22180.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo