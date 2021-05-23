Cop in dock for allegedly trying to pin murder on Limpopo traffic officer who fined him

A 57-year-old police officer has been found guilty of corruption in a Limpopo court.

Warrant Officer Nilos Butifana Maholobela, who was stationed in Soweto, tried to turn the tables on a Limpopo traffic officer after he was issued with summons for not wearing a seatbelt.

Instead of paying the fine, he accused the traffic officer of culpable homicide and demanded R10 000 to make the case go away.

The Tzaneen Magistrate's Court in Limpopo found Warrant Officer Nilos Butifana Maholobela guilty of corruption for trying to pin a crime on a traffic officer who had penalised him for not wearing a seatbelt while driving.

Limpopo police spokesperson Captain Matimba Maluleke said Maholobela, who was stationed at the Dobsonville police station at the time, was stopped by the traffic officer in Tzaneen and issued with summons for contravening the Road Traffic Act in July 2019.

"Instead of paying a fine, the accused decided to retaliate by pinning a case of culpable homicide he was investigating on the traffic official who issued the summons against him. He also demanded R10 000 gratification in order to make the docket disappear," said Maluleke.

The matter was reported to the Hawks' Serious Corruption Investigation unit, who conducted an investigation that resulted in the arrest of the warrant officer. He was found guilty of corruption on Friday.

"It was just blackmail, and had nothing to do with him not wearing a seatbelt. He decided to be revengeful against the traffic officer who was out doing his job," Maluleke said.

Sentencing procedures for 57-year-old Maholobela will begin on 4 June.

