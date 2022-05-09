12m ago

Cop killed at Somerset Hospital in Cape Town 'carried the SAPS badge with dignity'

Ntwaagae Seleka
New Somerset Hospital, where two patients and a police officer were shot.
PHOTO: Gallo Images/Brenton Geach
  • The slain police officer killed over the weekend will be remembered for his dedication.
  • Constable Donay Phillips succumbed to his injuries after being shot in the head.
  • The incident took place at Somerset Hospital.

The slain policeman shot at Somerset Hospital in Cape Town on Saturday has been described as a dedicated and disciplined officer.

Constable Donay Phillips, 32, was killed when he was shot by a man at the hospital.

Two other people, who were described as patients of the hospital, were also fatally wounded.

Western Cape police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa on Sunday confirmed Phillips' passing.

"Phillips, originally from George, joined the South African Police Service in 2017. He was described by the Sea Point station commander, Colonel Helena Mouton, as a dedicated and well-disciplined police official. Phillips performed his duties with pride and to the best of his ability. 

Constable Donay Phillips
Supplied by SAPS

"His colleagues recall a very neat police constable, who was exemplary in conduct and friendly. In uniform, he carried the SAPS badge with dignity," Potelwa said.

"He is mourned by all at the police station. Sea Point police officials have lost a brother in him. The pain his colleagues feel will linger on for days."

Potelwa said Phillips succumbed to his injuries in hospital.

Potelwa said: 

The names of two other persons, aged 42 and 48, who were killed during the shooting incident, are yet to be released. An investigation into the circumstances surrounding the unfortunate incident is under way.

"The two patients were shot dead on Saturday when a 40-year-old man took the firearm of a police officer and fired several shots. Reports from the scene indicate that Sea Point police had taken a 35-year-old suspect to Somerset Hospital for medical attention when a man in the ward grabbed Phillips' firearm and shot him in the head. 

"The man then shot two patients who were in his proximity. Both died at the scene. The gunman was disarmed and arrested," said Potelwa.

