Cop kills wife and himself, injures her suspected lover in the Northern Cape

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) is investigating an incident in the Northern Cape in which a police officer shot his wife dead, injured her suspected lover and then killed himself.
IPID investigators are said to be on their way to the scene to probe the cause of death as a result of police action.
IPID spokesperson Grace Langa said the shooting took place in the early hours of Saturday morning.
"It is alleged that a police officer, who is a sergeant by rank, shot his wife [and] a male person who was at the place. Then he fled the scene," she said.
Police chased after him and when they accosted him in Springbok, he turned the gun on himself, Langa added.
The suspected lover is in hospital.
