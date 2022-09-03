59m ago

Cop, municipal worker attacks: City of Cape Town offers R100K reward for info

Lisalee Solomons
City mayoral committee member for safety and security JP Smith.
City mayoral committee member for safety and security JP Smith.
  • The City of Cape Town is offering a R100 000 reward for information about attacks on police officers and municipal workers.
  • On Friday, two police officers were wounded when they were shot in Khayelitsha while driving a marked vehicle. 
  • Other City staffers were targeted during violence that flared up in Cape Town after the City impounded various taxis for not having permits.

The City of Cape Town is offering an R100 000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and prosecution of those who targeted police officials and municipality workers. 

The reward was offered after two off-duty police constables were shot at traffic lights in Khayelitsha on Friday while travelling in a marked vehicle.

In other incidents, City staff members and vehicles were targeted recently when taxi-related violence in Nyanga and surrounding areas reached boiling point on Friday.

Seven people were arrested in connection with the violence, which led to several road closures. 

City mayoral committee member for safety and security JP Smith, said authorities were aware of claims that people in the taxi industry were collecting funds to hire "hitmen" to target police officers and other law enforcement services employees.  

"It is with regret that such an apparent assassination was added.

SAPS spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk said a 72-hour activation plan had been put in place to ensure the arrest of the gunmen who attacked the police constables, aged 29 and 30, on Friday night.


"The two [officers] stopped at the traffic lights in the marked vehicle and were shot at. They are both being treated for injuries in hospital," Van Wyk said.

Police have since appealed to Khayelitsha residents to help them track down the perpetrators.

Khayelitsha police opened two attempted murder cases, Van Wyk added.

This week, City law enforcement officials impounded 43 vehicles - 36 amaphela (sedan taxis) and seven minibuses.

The City and taxi operators have been locked in an ongoing dispute over permits which led to the spike in violence in the area.


