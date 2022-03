South Africa has abstained from voting to condemn Russia's war in Ukraine.

The country's ambassador to the United Nations Mathu Joyini said South Africa believed in a peaceful resolution.

South Africa was among 35 UN member states that abstained from voting.

"The resolution that we have considered does not create an environment conducive for diplomacy, dialogue and mediation."

South Africa's ambassador to the United Nations (UN), Mathu Joyini, on Wednesday explained why the country abstained from voting for or against condemning Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.

Joyini claimed that South Africa remained deeply concerned about the escalating conflict in Ukraine and the international socio-economic implications.

"While we agree with and support the efforts taken by member states to bring to the attention of the international community the situation in Ukraine, South Africa feels that greater attention should have been paid to bringing the sides closer to dialogue."

Joyini said the role of the UN Security Council and the Good Offices of the UN Secretary-General could have been given more prominence in the resolution.

"It is understood that one of the root causes of the conflict is related to the parties' security concerns. This should have been addressed in the resolution," Joyini said.

"For South Africa, the text in its current form could drive a deeper wedge between the parties rather than contributing to a resolution of the conflict. The resolution should have welcomed the commencement of negotiations between the parties."

Peace and security

According to Joyini, South Africa holds the position "that the Security Council should still be urged to play its role, as mandated by the charter, to maintain international peace and security".

"South Africa would have also preferred an open and transparent process to negotiate the resolution. This would have allowed us, as members of the Assembly, to present our views and ideally reach a level of understanding," said the ambassador.

She added that as member states committed to global peace and development, South Africa must continue to work with other countries to promote peace.

"We strongly urge all sides to uphold international, humanitarian, human rights law, and the principles of the UN Charter, including sovereignty and territorial integrity," Joyini said.

Of the General Assembly's 193 states, 141 voted to condemn Russia's actions, while five, including Russia, opted against the resolution. South Africa was among 35 countries, including China, Cuba, Iran, Mozambique and India, to abstain from voting.

Brazil was the only member of Brics to vote in favour of the resolution.

