23m ago

add bookmark

Cop probed after shooting colleague he thought was a criminal

Malibongwe Dayimani
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
(Photo: Getty/Gallo Images)
(Photo: Getty/Gallo Images)
  • A sergeant was rushed to hospital on Saturday after he was shot in the face by a police captain in East London.
  • The police captain thought the sergeant had pointed a gun at him after flagging down a car he was driving in.
  • He countered by firing a single shot to the mouth only to discover that the wounded man was trying to show him his police identification.

An East London police officer who shot and wounded a colleague in civilian clothes on the street, thinking he was a criminal, is being investigated for attempted murder.

The sergeant, an investigator at the Organised Crime Unit in King William's Town, was now recovering at home after he was shot in the mouth by the policeman on Saturday.

A case of attempted murder had been opened against the policeman, who had not yet been charged and had not appeared in court.

His official firearm was confiscated, together with its magazine and 14 rounds of ammunition, News24 can reveal.

Eastern Cape police spokesperson Captain Khaya Tonjeni confirmed the incident, but declined to divulge details.

"This office confirms the shooting incident which occurred in the area mentioned in your query on the 15/08/2020 at about 00:20 in East London."

"However, due to the ongoing investigation into the circumstances which led to the incident, this office is unfortunately not able to provide any further details. The injured person has been discharged from hospital. No arrest made at this stage."

While police remained tight-lipped about the incident, News24 was in possession of the incident report addressed to Eastern Cape provincial police commissioner Lieutenant-General Liziwe Ntshinga.

The report revealed that the shooting took place after the captain and his two constable patrol partners, chased down a Toyota Yaris after it had jumped red traffic lights near the busy Gillwell shopping mall in Buffalo Road.

The report further alleged that: "Once in Oxford Street, Captain switched on the sirens of the patrol vehicle and the vehicle stopped in front of Markhams in Oxford Street. The passenger - an African male jumped out of the vehicle dressed in private clothing and ran towards the passenger side of the police vehicle.

"As he was running, he put his right hand in his pocket and pulled out something from his pocket pointing it whilst running. At that time Capt [attempted murder suspect] thought it was a firearm and fired one round, at the person running, through the closed window of the police vehicle hitting the person once in the face with his official firearm."

"The victim then fell to the ground. Once out of the vehicle the members realised that it was [the sergeant] of Provincial Organised Unit. The member was showing his wallet containing his appointment certificate."

The report further stated that the ambulance was called and the sergeant transported to Frere Hospital where he was admitted to the intensive care unit.

A police source, said the sergeant was shot through the mouth with the bullet exiting through the side of the mouth.

He was very lucky. Had it entered somewhere in between the eyes; we would be telling a different story now. He is now in stable condition in hospital and is expected to be discharged soon.

The source said the Organised Crime Unit members worked in civilian clothes so that they could blend in.

"A case of attempted murder is being investigated. It will reveal if there was a reason beyond doubt that made the policeman who pulled the trigger believe his life was in danger."

Related Links
Paarl winemaker allegedly kills wife before turning gun on himself
Security guard shot dead at clinic construction site in Barberton
Two dead, cops wounded after Mpumalanga funeral afterparty gets out of control
Read more on:
east londoncrime
Lottery
1 person bags R324k in the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Your take on SA rugby players opting not to take a knee in support of the Black Lives Matters movement in England over the weekend?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Their personal views should be respected
59% - 7911 votes
I'm disappointed
12% - 1614 votes
What's the issue? They wore 'Rugby against Racism' T-shirts
29% - 3909 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: What happened to the Barry Tannenbaum Ponzi probe?

18 Aug

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: What happened to the Barry Tannenbaum Ponzi probe?
PODCAST | …ONE MORE THING: Catching up with Lindiwe Mazibuko on SA's response to Covid-19

17 Aug

PODCAST | …ONE MORE THING: Catching up with Lindiwe Mazibuko on SA's response to Covid-19
PODCAST | THE STORY: Femicide still remains the main concern as we celebrate Women's Month

15 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: Femicide still remains the main concern as we celebrate Women's Month
AUDIO TRIBUTE | Veteran radio star Bob Mabena was an 'inspiration'

12 Aug

AUDIO TRIBUTE | Veteran radio star Bob Mabena was an 'inspiration'
WATCH | Sip-perb: Pensioner defies the odds and starts winery in her Sebokeng backyard

12 Aug

WATCH | Sip-perb: Pensioner defies the odds and starts winery in her Sebokeng backyard
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: NPA says Steinhoff investigation remains 'priority'

11 Aug

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: NPA says Steinhoff investigation remains 'priority'
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
17.29
(-0.25)
ZAR/GBP
22.81
(-0.80)
ZAR/EUR
20.50
(-0.28)
ZAR/AUD
12.41
(-0.09)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-0.41)
Gold
1946.28
(+1.03)
Silver
27.14
(+1.77)
Platinum
915.00
(-1.40)
Brent Crude
45.55
(-0.28)
Palladium
2183.32
(+2.31)
All Share
55629.98
(-1.42)
Top 40
51380.02
(-1.45)
Financial 15
9958.60
(-2.30)
Industrial 25
73459.06
(-0.87)
Resource 10
56972.65
(-1.84)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
for subscribers
WATCH | Free meals: Langa soup kitchens use bicycles to deliver food

14 Aug

WATCH | Free meals: Langa soup kitchens use bicycles to deliver food
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
Viral video earns 11-year old ballet dancer a scholarship

13 Aug

Viral video earns 11-year old ballet dancer a scholarship
WATCH | Healthcare workers across SA raise spirits by joining in on the...

13 Aug

WATCH | Healthcare workers across SA raise spirits by joining in on the 'Jerusalema challenge'
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20232.2) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo