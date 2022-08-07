36m ago

Cop rearrested for alleged assault of girlfriend while out on bail for rape, attempted murder

Lisalee Solomons
A North West police constable has been rearrested for alleged assault while out on bail for charges of attempted murder, kidnapping, and rape.
PHOTO: Getty Images

A police constable out on bail on charges of attempted murder, kidnapping, and rape has been arrested again – this time for allegedly assaulting his girlfriend.

The officer, stationed at Mogwase police station in the North West, was arrested on Thursday and is set to appear in the Mogwase Magistrate's Court on Monday.

He was arrested and then released in January by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID).

Provincial police spokesperson, Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone, said the constable allegedly knocked down a woman with a car, then kidnapped and allegedly raped her at Welgevaal village, near Mogwase.

Mokgwabone added:

The accused is due to reappear in court on these cases on Tuesday, 6 September. Moreover, [a] departmental hearing against the member is ongoing.

North West provincial commissioner, Lieutenant-General Sello Kwena, said gender-based violence and any form of abuse cannot be tolerated, whether perpetrated by the public or police.

Kwena expressed his "disapproval of the member's conduct", which he said was "unacceptable and unethical".

"No special treatment will be given to the member to ensure that justice is served," Kwena added.


