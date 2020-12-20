1h ago

Cop shot in Eastern Cape, police in hot pursuit of suspect

Lwandile Bhengu
Police are in hot pursuit of a suspect in the Eastern Cape.
Gallo

Police are on the hunt for a man who allegedly shot a police officer in an apparent burglary at a post office in Gonubie, Eastern Cape. 

In a statement, police said they had responded to an alarm call at the post office in the early hours of Saturday. 

"Upon patrolling the surroundings of the area, an unknown male was found hiding on the premises. The man claimed to be a security guard when questioned by the police. However, it was suspicious for the guard not to be dressed in a uniform and claiming to work for a false company," said police spokesperson Colonel Sibongile Soci. 

When the police officer tried to search the man, he allegedly drew a firearm, shot the officer and fled the scene on foot.

The injured police officer was rushed to hospital.  

"On the screening of the crime scene, it was discovered that the post office was burglarised. However, it remains unclear if any money was taken and that will form part of the investigation," said Soci.

The Eastern Cape's provincial commissioner, Lieutenant-General Liziwe Ntshinga, said police were hot on the heels of the suspect.


