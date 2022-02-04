Cop shot dead, another wounded after responding to cash-in-transit heist in Free State

A police officer was shot dead and another wounded following a cash-in-transit heist on the R57 near Sasolburg in the Free State on Friday morning.

The two officers were responding to reports of a robbery when the robbers opened fire on them.

Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst told News24 a gang ambushed a G4S van at 10:18.

"They managed to blow the van up. Paramedics on the scene say money was scattered all over the place, [over] about 200m."

"They came in three or four vehicles, multiple armed suspects. They opened fire at the SA Police Service as they arrived," he said.

A police officer in his 30s was declared dead on the scene. A second officer was wounded and was being treated on the scene, Herbst said.

Netcare 911 said three G4S security guards and the wounded police officers were transported to Netcare Vaalpark Hospital.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Robert Netshiunda said he was still waiting on information.

This is a developing story.

