Cop turns down R10k bribe after man, woman arrested with drugs worth R1.5m

The Hawks' Serious Organised Crime Investigation team arrested two people, aged 23 and 33, in possession of drugs valued at R1.5 million.

According to spokesperson Colonel Katlego Mogale, the two, a male and female, were arrested on Friday during an operation at a flat in Bushwilllows, Charl de Klerk Street, in Klerksdorp, North West.

According to the police, the male is a foreign national.

READ | Two Limpopo cops jailed for taking R1 000 bribe from motorist

Mogale said the unit found a plastic bag containing two blocks, believed to be CAT, and a few smaller bags, which contained meth. The street value of the drugs is estimated at R1.5 million.

"During the arrest, the foreign national asked to speak to one of the members. The suspect produced R10 000 and offered it to the officer to dissuade him from opening the docket. The officer declined and added a charge of corruption to that of possession of illegal drugs," the spokesperson said.

READ | Learner driver arrested for allegedly trying to bribe traffic official after failing test

The two are expected to appear in the Klerksdorp Magistrate's Court on Monday, facing charges of dealing in drugs and possession of drugs.

The provincial head of the Hawks in North West, Major-General Mbotho, said:

It is quite refreshing to see members displaying such integrity and behaviour that is beyond reproach when suspects attempt to buy their honour.



