Cop wants man accused of raping children denied bail as 'he has money and can flee the country'

Ntwaagae Seleka
Vanderbijlpark Magistrate's Court.
Vanderbijlpark Magistrate's Court.
Ntwaagae Seleka
  • A businessman accused of sexually grooming minor girls will spend the week in custody. 
  • The accused will know next week if the court grants or denies him bail.
  • He allegedly raped two minors and an adult female.

An investigating officer has raised concerns against a businessman accused of rape, statutory rape, and sexually grooming minors, as being a flight risk. 

Captain Edger Swart has asked the Vanderbijlpark Magistrate's Court not to grant the 33-year-old businessman bail.

Swart said the accused has money and can easily abscond court or flee the country.

During the bail hearing on Monday, the court heard that the accused has businesses operating in Vanderbijlpark and has secured another business entity.

"He allegedly raped two minors, an adult female, and sexually groomed the two minor girls. The three victims are known to the applicant," Swart testified.

Swart started investigating the man September last year.

"A mother of one of the victims approached me, complaining that the accused was sending pornographic material to her daughter's phone. He also sent his naked images to the minor's phone.

"The mother then took her daughter's phone pretending to be the minor. She communicated with the accused who continued sending more pornographic material including his naked images thinking he was chatting to the minor," said Swart.

Swart then obtained a statement from the mother and took the phone to download the images.

Second victim

"I later established that the accused allegedly abused another minor child. The second and the first minors attended the same school in Vanderbijlpark. The second victim alleged that she was raped by the accused at his plot.

"Her phone was also seized and taken for downloading. In December last year, I got a call from a colleague working at the Barrage police station saying there was another victim who was allegedly raped by the accused." Swart said there is a fraud case being investigated against  the man.

"The accused has arranged people to intimidate complainants and witnesses in this matter. We have a solid case against him. He threatened to sell one of the minors to a human trafficking ring.

"He told her that he would sell to a prostitution syndicate where she won't [sic] be seen again." 

Swart said the accused would continue intimidating witnesses and victims should he be granted bail.

"He will abuse more victims should he be released. The only way to stop him from abusing more victims is to keep him in custody. No one has been arrested for intimidating witnesses."

"I have obtained statements from witnesses complaining that people close to the applicant are intimidating them. Two of the minors' male friends work for the accused. The adult complainant resides at one of the accused's properties."

Swart said the adult victim doesn't have an alternative place to stay.

He had advised her to seek a place to stay far away from the accused. 

Meanwhile, the accused pleaded with the court to grant him bail and said he could afford R5 000. He stated that he employs 15 people and said he had cooperated with the police by handing himself over and will abide by his bail conditions.

The man is facing two counts of rape, one of statutory rape, and sexual grooming of minor children.

Magistrate Mila Kgobane reserved bail judgment until 28 February.

