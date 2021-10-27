36m ago

add bookmark

Cop who shot Nateniël Julies was threatened by fellow officer, court hears

accreditation
Ntwaagae Seleka
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
The police officers Constable Caylene Whiteboy, Sergeant Simon Scorpion Ndyalvane and Sergeant Foster Netshiongolo appear in court.
The police officers Constable Caylene Whiteboy, Sergeant Simon Scorpion Ndyalvane and Sergeant Foster Netshiongolo appear in court.
Gallo Images
  • A police officer accused of firing the bullet that killed Nateniël Julies claims that her co-accused had threatened her.
  • In her confession to a magistrate after the incident, Constable Caylene Whiteboy said Sergeant Simon Scorpion Ndyalvane had threatened her and her family.
  • However, she said she still wanted to confess, despite the threats. 

A witness has testified in court that the police officer who confessed to firing the bullet that killed Nateniël Julies had stated in her confession that her colleague and co-accused had threatened to injure her and her family should she reveal the truth about what happened on that fateful day.

Speaking on Wednesday in the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg sitting at the Palm Ridge Magistrate's Court, Magistrate Theresa Swart said she was the one who had taken Constable Caylene Whiteboy's confession after the teenager's shooting.

In the confession statement, Whiteboy had stated that Sergeant Simon Scorpion Ndyalvane had warned her not to tell the truth about what happened on 26 August 2020, said Swart

"She was bought to my office by Captain R S Thobejane. It was only me and Whiteboy in my office when she confessed.

"I explained to her that her statement would be used against her during her trial and she agreed that she understood. She said she understood that a confession was not a trial.

"I explained about her legal rights and that if she needed a lawyer, it was her right to have one, and she replied that she understood. I asked if she was threatened or forced by anyone to make the statement. She replied she was encouraged by Eddie, who is not a police officer, to make the statement," said Swart.

According to Swart, Whiteboy also told her that she hadn’t been assaulted or threatened with assault by anyone trying to force her to confess.

READ | Nateniël Julies: Judge sees red as lawyer arrives late for court, while another failed to show

"She only said she was intimidated by Sergeant Simon Scorpion Ndyalvane. Whiteboy said Ndyalvane told her to stick to the statement, otherwise he will injure her and her family.

Swart said: 

Whiteboy later continued that 'honestly, what must happen must happen, and my family must be safe'. She said the SAPS wanted her to lie, and she wanted to tell the truth, just the truth.

The murder trial then went into a trial-within-a trial after Whiteboy claimed that she was forced to confess to the offence against her will.

Advocate Johan Badenhorst, for the prosecution, told Judge Ramarumo Monama that he intended to use a confession made by Whiteboy.

However, Whiteboy's lawyer Advocate Solly Tshivhase was having none of that.

Tshivhase claimed that Independent Police Investigations Directorate (IPID) officers had "influenced" Whiteboy.

"My client was influenced by IPID officers when she confessed. She was promised to be made the State witness. She then made some admissions," Tshivhase said. The trial continues.

Ndyalvane and Whiteboy have pleaded not guilty to murder, illegal possession of ammunition, and defeating the ends of justice.

Ndyalvane also faces a charge of perjury. The third accused, Sergeant Foster Netshiongolo, pleaded not guilty to being an accessory after the fact to murder, defeating the ends of justice, and illegal possession of ammunition.

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
nateniël juliesgautengjohannesburgcourtscrimepolice
Lottery
Lucky Sunday for 3 Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Should Proteas star Quinton de Kock continue playing at the T20 World Cup even if he doesn't take the knee in support of the fight against racism?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes! He should be allowed to show his support any way he chooses
37% - 1006 votes
No! If De Kock refuses to unite with his teammates, then he should be on the next plane home
13% - 342 votes
The only ones at fault here are Cricket SA, who have sabotaged another Proteas World Cup
50% - 1373 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Ballot Box: An end to 'vat en sit' coalitions and how they will be regulated in the future

25 Oct

PODCAST | Ballot Box: An end to 'vat en sit' coalitions and how they will be regulated in the future
PODCAST | My Only Story: Fiddling, sex jokes and flirting – another water polo coach exposed

21 Oct

PODCAST | My Only Story: Fiddling, sex jokes and flirting – another water polo coach exposed
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Ballot Box: Why Facebook is not doing enough against election misinformation

18 Oct

PODCAST | Ballot Box: Why Facebook is not doing enough against election misinformation
PODCAST | The Story: Is dognapping on the rise?

16 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Is dognapping on the rise?
PODCAST | My Only Story: Problem under the water - predators, top schools and a culture of secrecy

14 Oct

PODCAST | My Only Story: Problem under the water - predators, top schools and a culture of secrecy
Listen
Rand - Dollar
14.97
-0.9%
Rand - Pound
20.59
-0.7%
Rand - Euro
17.37
-1.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.23
-1.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-1.4%
Gold
1,790.16
-0.1%
Silver
24.01
-0.6%
Palladium
1,988.02
-1.2%
Platinum
1,026.79
-0.5%
Brent Crude
86.40
+0.5%
Top 40
60,797
-0.4%
All Share
67,494
-0.3%
Resource 10
63,048
-0.6%
Industrial 25
87,148
-0.2%
Financial 15
14,043
-0.3%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | South African wins R1.19m for her recycling start-up

26 Oct

FEEL GOOD | South African wins R1.19m for her recycling start-up
Cape Town teen dedicates his time to help sick stray dogs

13 Oct

Cape Town teen dedicates his time to help sick stray dogs
FEEL GOOD | Former Wits SRC president pledges R1.5m to help students

05 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Former Wits SRC president pledges R1.5m to help students
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2021 (1.1.21300.8) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo