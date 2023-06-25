45m ago

Share

Cope fires Willie Madisha: Party says he will also lose seat in Parliament

accreditation
Nkosikhona Duma
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Willie Madisha. Photo by Gallo images
Willie Madisha. Photo by Gallo images
  • Cope has fired Willie Madisha from all party structures.
  • Madisha was suspended in August 2022 amid a factional battle with party leader Mosiuoa Lekota.
  • On Sunday, Cope's secretary-general, Eric Mohlapamaswi, told News24 Madisha would lose his parliamentary seat after his removal from the party.

The Congress of the People (Cope) has terminated the membership of its deputy president and one of its two MPs, Willie Madisha.

Cope's secretary-general, Eric Mohlapamaswi, said the decision to axe Madisha and Mzwandile Nhleko, its secretary for elections, was taken at the party's national committee meeting on Sunday.

He added the decision to remove Madisha and Nhleko was unanimous and taken in terms of article 25(3)(V) of the party's constitution.

READ | Disgruntled Cope members storm Mosiuoa Lekota press briefing, fist fight breaks out

Mohlapamaswi said Madisha would lose his parliamentary seat.

He added:  

The decision follows a protracted process of attempts to get the two individuals to remain within the Code of Conduct and the party's constitutional prescripts.

"These processes included formal correspondences, attempts at mediation and legal action to reign in their recalcitrant behaviour that have brought the party into disrepute."

Mohlapamaswi said Madisha and Nhleko's "unauthorised actions" include convening unconstitutional meetings and conferences, abusing party resources, and acting as imposters in positions which were not approved by the congress national committee.

Cope leader Mosioua Lekota.
City Press

Cope factionalism

A factional battle centred around Cope president Mosiuoa Lekota and Madisha peaked in August last year when they announced the suspension of each other from the party.  

Madisha accused Lekota of "lacking strength" to lead the party amid his ill-health.

"Given his health conditions, he is not able to perform what the party and all South Africans expect him to do, which is to attend to the work of Parliament," he said.

However, Lekota dismissed Madisha's statement and said his deputy had no authority to suspend him.

READ | Cope combustion: Suspended leader Lekota suspends his rivals

He maintained he was still fit enough to work.

Cope's national chairperson, Teboho Loate, described Madisha as "ambitious, desperate, irrational" and threatened he and Nhleko were going to "bear the consequences" for their actions.

On Sunday, Mohlapamaswi said the party would immediately proceed to fill the vacancies "that have arisen from its decision to remove the two individuals as members of the party".



We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
copewillie madishamosiuoa lekotapolitics
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Will you cash out a portion of your pension when the two-pot retirement system takes effect?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I need the money
30% - 2107 votes
No, it feels a little reckless
56% - 4000 votes
Uhm, I withdrew my pension already
14% - 1003 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Missing Titan: Has the rescue mission become a recovery?

22 Jun

LISTEN | Missing Titan: Has the rescue mission become a recovery?
LISTEN | Scam Nation: How fraudsters are finding creative ways to get their hands on your cash

22 Jun

LISTEN | Scam Nation: How fraudsters are finding creative ways to get their hands on your cash
LISTEN | Loftus darling Derick Hougaard is fighting for his life in hospital. What we know so far

21 Jun

LISTEN | Loftus darling Derick Hougaard is fighting for his life in hospital. What we know so far
LISTEN | Driven up the Pole: Pieter du Toit on Presidency's R16m logistical flop, Warsaw airport...

20 Jun

LISTEN | Driven up the Pole: Pieter du Toit on Presidency's R16m logistical flop, Warsaw airport standoff
LISTEN | Can the NHI Bill resolve SA's health crisis?

20 Jun

LISTEN | Can the NHI Bill resolve SA's health crisis?
LISTEN | A probe, premature exit and hearsay – unpacking Tawana Kupe's University of Pretoria saga

16 Jun

LISTEN | A probe, premature exit and hearsay – unpacking Tawana Kupe's University of Pretoria saga
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.75
-1.2%
Rand - Pound
23.84
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
20.49
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.52
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.0%
Platinum
917.00
0.0%
Palladium
1,284.88
0.0%
Gold
1,920.84
0.0%
Silver
22.44
0.0%
Brent Crude
73.85
-0.4%
Top 40
69,131
-0.9%
All Share
74,403
-0.9%
Resource 10
62,851
-0.7%
Industrial 25
101,623
-0.8%
Financial 15
15,677
-1.3%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
PICS | Raise the woof! Cape Town man chains himself to kennel to boost awareness...

24 Jun

PICS | Raise the woof! Cape Town man chains himself to kennel to boost awareness about animal abuse
Flush forward: How one social media post led to eradication of KZN school's pit...

23 Jun

Flush forward: How one social media post led to eradication of KZN school's pit toilets in 3 months
Pietermaritzburg man will run 7th Comrades barefoot to raise R250 000 for homeless...

10 Jun

Pietermaritzburg man will run 7th Comrades barefoot to raise R250 000 for homeless shelter
WATCH | Dancing, singing SA firefighters a hot hit in Canada

09 Jun

WATCH | Dancing, singing SA firefighters a hot hit in Canada
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
WATCH | Invest in the future you want to invest in | Ahead of the Curve

11h ago

WATCH | Invest in the future you want to invest in | Ahead of the Curve
Speed, power, value: 7 reasons why the new MacBook range is the best out there

19 Jun

Speed, power, value: 7 reasons why the new MacBook range is the best out there
WATCH | Social selling and Gen Z: How eCommerce leads to business growth

15 Jun

WATCH | Social selling and Gen Z: How eCommerce leads to business growth
WATCH: Here's why this commercial architect uses his Mac to make magic

14 Jun

WATCH: Here's why this commercial architect uses his Mac to make magic
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23173.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo