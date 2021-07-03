COPE general secretary and former Free State Education MEC Papi Kganare dies from Covid-19

Papi Kganare died at Life Flora Hospital in Johannesburg on Saturday night following more than a month in the facility.

His wife Bridget was discharged from the same hospital two weeks ago and is on oxygen at home after also contracting Covid-19.

The COPE founder member is survived by his wife and four children.

COPE general secretary and former Free State Education MEC Papi Diratsagae Kganare has died from Covid-19.

This was confirmed by COPE and his family.

He died at around 18:30 at Life Flora Hospital in Johannesburg on Saturday, said COPE national spokesperson Dennis Bloem.

Bloem said Kganare had been in hospital fighting Covid-19 for more than a month.

He is survived by his wife Bridget and four children.

READ | Tragedy hits late UDM leader Mncedisi Filtane family as four more die of Covid-19

His brother-in-law and family spokesperson Reginald Jordan said Kganare was admitted to hospital with Bridget more a month ago - she was discharged two weeks ago.

Jordan said:

Bridget is still on oxygen support and has taken the news of her husband's passing very badly, she is distraught. We are trying to come to terms with this great loss. Mr Kganare was a very family orientated person.

Kganare's daughter and granddaughter also contracted the virus, but recovered, said Jordan.

"It has been a very difficult time for all of us ever since Mr and Mrs Kganare had contracted Covid-19. They were in hospital together at the same time. The daughter and granddaughter are still young so they recovered," said Jordan.

The COPE founder member was a former trade unionist who led the SA Commercial Catering and Allied Workers Union as its general secretary until the late 1990s, said Bloem.

Bloem said he knew Kganare since the late 1970s and worked closely with him to build the United Democratic Front in the Free State.

ALSO READ | Buffalo City metro deputy mayor Zoliswa Matana dies of Covid-19

Bloem said COPE was devastated by Kganare's death.

"This was a pillar of COPE. He is a founder member who has built COPE to what it is today. I will never forget comrade Papi. I will never forget his contribution to the freedom struggle - a selfless freedom fighter," said Bloem.

Bloem said he would remember Kganare for his sense of humour.

"He was a very jokey person. You will never find Papi angry - where Papi was, there were jokes, but was very firm."