Cops and rubbers: Officers bust for allegedly demanding bribe from couple caught naked in car

Two Cape Town police officers have been arrested for allegedly demanding a bribe from a couple caught naked in a car.

Police spokesperson, Sergeant Siyabonga Dyantyi, said the couple was "romancing" in the car in Table Mountain Road in December when the officers spotted them.

Dyantyi added:

The couple was accused of public indecency and was made to pay an amount to avoid arrest.

Following an investigation the two sergeants, who are stationed at Cape Town Central police station, were arrested on Wednesday.



They are expected to appear in the Cape Town Magistrate's Court on corruption charges.

