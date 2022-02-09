Cops arrest 3 men, hunt for 7 others after Free State woman gang raped in her home

A 21-year-old Free State woman was assaulted and gang raped by 10 men.

The suspects allegedly took turns raping her for two consecutive days in a room she was renting.

Police have managed to arrest three of the men and are still looking for seven more.

Police have arrested three men in connection with a case in which a 21-year-old Free State woman was allegedly gang raped by 10 men.

Apparently it was not the first time that the same group had gang raped the woman.

Free State police spokesperson Captain Stephen Thakeng said the woman was in her rented room in Meloding around 22:00 on 28 January when she was attacked.

"The 10 men entered her room carrying knives. They took turns as they allegedly raped her.

Thakeng said she did not report the rape and the men had returned the following day at about 20:00 and raped her again.

ALSO READ | Free State police appeal for help in R46K robbery investigation involving bogus cops

Thakeng said the men were known in the neighbourhood and that the woman was afraid of them. This was why she had initially not reported the rapes, "but ultimately informed her boyfriend that the men had raped her three times and he took her to the police to report the incidents".

According to Thakeng, the woman told the police that the men had first raped her in December last year.

On Tuesday, he said, members of Welkom Public Order Policing Reaction Team and Crime Intelligence received information during the tracing operation with regards to the whereabouts of the suspects.

They followed up on the information and arrested three of the suspects aged 25, 29 and 30 years old.

The police were still looking for the other seven men, said Thakeng.

The alleged rapists are expected to appear in the Virginia Magistrate's Court soon.

Never miss a story.to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.