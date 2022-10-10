39m ago

add bookmark

Cops arrest 45 suspects, confiscate 35 firearms after spate of deadly shootings in Cape Town

accreditation
Compiled by Jenni Evans
Police confiscated 35 firearms as they ramped up efforts to stop the shootings that left the Cape metropole reeling last week.
Police confiscated 35 firearms as they ramped up efforts to stop the shootings that left the Cape metropole reeling last week.
PHOTO: Supplied/SAPS
  • Western Cape police said they confiscated 35 firearms and arrested 45 people in the past week.
  • This followed a series of recent shootings in Cape Town.
  • The shootings in Camps Bay, Delft, and Vrygrond raised the alarm.

Western Cape police confiscated 35 firearms in the past week as they ramped up efforts to stop the shootings that left the Cape metropole reeling last week.

"Concerted efforts by police officers in the previous week resulted in the confiscation of 25 firearms in the City of Cape Town district – which comprises 62 police stations – and a total of 10 firearms in the other four districts," Warrant Officer Joseph Witbooi said on Sunday.

Forty-five people were arrested in connection with the possession of these firearms.

In a report on last week's operations, police revealed that following a bloody weekend in Steenberg, where nine people were shot dead, police searched a temporary office at the taxi rank and found ammunition that had been abandoned.

READ | Trigger warning: 13 people killed as Cape Town reels from bloody week of shootings

They also searched 17 taxi drivers and confiscated four legally held firearms for ballistics testing.

In an ominous development last Wednesday, a vehicle parked outside the court raised the suspicions of members of the Public Order Police and, on searching it, they found an imitation firearm and dangerous weapons. Five people were arrested.

How safe is your neighbourhood? Find out by using News24's CrimeCheck

Police said they also made several drug busts, most notably at Cape Town International Airport, where drugs were found covered with chocolate wrappers in the luggage of a person arriving from Dubai.

The drug busts included the arrest of a woman and a man stopped on the N2 and found to have more than 500 Mandrax tablets.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
sapscape townwestern capecrimecrime and courtsshootingsnarcotics
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
The ANC's leadership race is heating up. Who do you think will be elected party president at Nasrec in December?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has got it in the bag
7% - 956 votes
I foresee a second term for Cyril Ramaphosa
83% - 10577 votes
Don’t discount a Zweli Mkhize win
10% - 1224 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Are tourists safe? Concerns escalate following fatal shooting of German tourist

08 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Are tourists safe? Concerns escalate following fatal shooting of German tourist
PODCAST | The Story: Plett beaches reopen after 'rare' deadly shark attack

01 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Plett beaches reopen after 'rare' deadly shark attack
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
Listen up: Here are 5 unmissable podcasts from News24

27 Sep

Listen up: Here are 5 unmissable podcasts from News24
PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Eskom crisis, is another four years of load shedding on the cards?

24 Sep

PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Eskom crisis, is another four years of load shedding on the cards?
PODCAST | The Rosa Choir: Celebrating a decade of breaking cultural barriers

24 Sep

PODCAST | The Rosa Choir: Celebrating a decade of breaking cultural barriers
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.17
-0.1%
Rand - Pound
20.12
-0.2%
Rand - Euro
17.66
-0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.50
+0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.3%
Gold
1,686.99
-0.5%
Silver
19.71
-2.1%
Palladium
2,177.00
-0.5%
Platinum
911.25
-0.9%
Brent Crude
97.92
+3.6%
Top 40
59,280
0.0%
All Share
65,676
0.0%
Resource 10
63,294
0.0%
Industrial 25
79,505
0.0%
Financial 15
14,072
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
To everyone else he's just the courier guy but for this Durban toddler Mfundo is...

3h ago

To everyone else he's just the courier guy but for this Durban toddler Mfundo is her bestie and she adores him
Doctors told her parents she'd never walk but this Paarl woman has just walked...

3h ago

Doctors told her parents she'd never walk but this Paarl woman has just walked 100km to help other disabled people like her
Phambili, South Africa: Meet some of the good people who keep this country going

23 Sep

Phambili, South Africa: Meet some of the good people who keep this country going
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?

06 Oct

What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?
Feed Mzansi: Watch Chef Rozanne cook from the heart and spread joy in Gqeberha

05 Oct

Feed Mzansi: Watch Chef Rozanne cook from the heart and spread joy in Gqeberha
Key highlights of Coca-Cola's World Without Waste Strategy in South Africa

03 Oct

Key highlights of Coca-Cola's World Without Waste Strategy in South Africa
From Australia with Love: Relive Qantas’ first flight from Sydney to Joburg to...

30 Sep

From Australia with Love: Relive Qantas’ first flight from Sydney to Joburg to celebrate 70 years of passenger flights
Find More
© 2022 (2.0.22277.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo