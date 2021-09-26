1h ago

Cops arrest man over string of business robberies in Joburg CBD, 7 accomplices escape with cash

Compiled by Getrude Makhafola
A suspected believed to have been part of a gang that robbed four stores in Johannesburg CBD has been arrested.
A 30-year-old man has been arrested in connection with robberies at four businesses in central Johannesburg.

The man was arrested on the corner of De Villiers and Twist streets on Sunday morning.

"It is alleged that eight suspects robbed four shops situated at the corner of Jeppe and Delvers streets.  All of them had firearms and they took an undisclosed amount of money. Security guards and police gave chase [and caught one of them]," said police spokesperson Captain Xoli Mbele.

Seven other suspects were still at large, he said.

A suspected believed to have been part of a gang that robbed four stores in Johannesburg CBD has been arrested.

The man was charged with business robbery and illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition.

Mbele said the firearm would be sent for ballistic testing to ascertain if it had been used in other serious and violent crimes. 

