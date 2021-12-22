1h ago

Cops arrest Range Rover driver who steered vehicle from roof of car

accreditation
Lwandile Bhengu
A driver was filmed riding recklessly on the Moloto Road in Pretoria.
  • A Pretoria driver was caught on camera steering an SUV from the vehicle's roof.
  • He was arrested and taken to the Kameeldrift police station in Gauteng.
  • The man has been identified as a businessman from Marble Hall in Limpopo.

The driver of a Range Rover, who was caught on camera climbing onto the vehicle's roof while driving, has been arrested. 

The incident went viral on social media.

On Wednesday, the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) said its national anti-corruption unit had identified the driver as a businessman from Marble Hall in Limpopo.

"He was arrested and taken to the Kameeldrift police station in Gauteng today (Wednesday), where he was charged with reckless driving. A video of the reckless driver emerged on social media on 17 December, and it showed a man climbing out of the window of the moving vehicle along R573 Moloto Road," said RTMC spokesperson Simon Zwane. 

In the video, the motorist appears to steer the vehicle using feet and arms, swerving wildly across the road. The person then climbs back into the car as a truck approaches in the oncoming lane.

WATCH | Authorities looking for Pretoria motorist who steered vehicle from roof of car

The driver exits the vehicle one last time to blow kisses at the string of cars behind.

Zwane said investigations were continuing, and the man was expected to appear in court soon. 

"The RTMC would like to call on members of the public to report reckless and negligent drivers on 0861 400 800 or to send WhatsApp messages to 083 293 7989," said Zwane.

"Law enforcement officers are working hard to clamp down on lawlessness on the roads this festive season, and a total of 2 639 drivers have been arrested since the start of the festive season on 1 December for various offences," said Zwane. 

