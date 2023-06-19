Cops arrest two alleged kidnappers who demanded R50 000 from KZN family

Two men who allegedly hijacked and kidnapped a man outside a nightclub in Cato Manor have been arrested.

They allegedly demanded a R50 000 ransom.

The men will appear in the Durban Magistrate's Court on Monday.

The Hawks have arrested two men who allegedly hijacked and kidnapped a 33-year-old man outside a nightclub in Cato Manor on 11 June.

KwaZulu-Natal Hawks spokesperson Colonel Simphiwe Mhlongo said a third man, who had tried to flee, died during a shootout with police.

Mhlongo said the men, aged 30 and 47, allegedly demanded money from the kidnapped man's close relatives for his release.

"The suspects demanded a ransom of R50 000 from the victim's girlfriend and colleagues. An amount of R5 000 was taken from the victim's bank account," he said.

Mhlongo said the men were arrested on Friday after police spotted them driving a Toyota Corolla along the M25 towards Inanda.

"Members worked tirelessly since the date of the incident, and a joint operation was conducted on Friday, 16 June 2023. The suspects were spotted driving along M25 towards Inanda, where police stopped them. One suspect fled the scene and fired shots towards the police, who responded in self-defence, fatally wounding him."

Mhlongo added that the kidnapped man's vehicle had been found abandoned in Berea with the keys inside.

"A case of hijacking and kidnapping was reported at Cato Manor police station. The case docket was allocated to the Hawks members for intensive investigation.

"He was found at the back of the car covered with sellotape on his eyes."

He said the victim was successfully rescued and taken to hospital for a medical examination.

The men will appear in the Durban Magistrate's Court later on Monday.