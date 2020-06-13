31m ago

add bookmark

Cops arrest two for KZN murder, theft of laptop

Nicole McCain
Two people have been arrested for a murder in KZN.
Two people have been arrested for a murder in KZN.
iStock
  • Police have arrested a woman and a man for the murder of a Nseleni man in March.
  • The victim was found in his home, arms and legs bound, and had been strangled to death.
  • His laptop, which was stolen, was found on one of the two people arrested.

A KwaZulu-Natal woman and her uncle have been arrested for murder, after a Nseleni man was killed in his home in March.

In March, Velenkosini Mpungose (54) was found dead in his home in Umsenge Road, in Nseleni township.

Mpungose was found with his hands and legs bound by cable ties, and he had been strangled to death.

His laptop had been stolen.

A case of murder was opened at the Empangeni police station for investigation, says police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele.

Recovered

On Friday, detectives from the King Cetshwayo Task Team led an operation which resulted in the two arrests.

"An extensive investigation led police to Kwambonambi, where a 25-year-old female suspect was arrested, and police proceeded to Macekane, where a 38-year-old suspect was apprehended," says Mbele.

Police recovered the deceased's laptop in possession of one of the two they arrested, Mbele adds.

Both the man and the woman are in custody at Empangeni police station.

"They will be charged for murder and will appear at the Empangeni Magistrate's Court on 15 June," Mbele said.

Related Links
Man expected in court after bodies of a mother and child found in Cape Town house
Still no arrests for murder of two eThekwini metro cops
Man sentenced to 2 life terms for raping mentally disabled man
Read more on:
durbancrime
Lottery
One person nets R285k in the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
What sport are you most looking forward to seeing return to action?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Rugby
42% - 7897 votes
Cricket
12% - 2283 votes
Soccer
24% - 4505 votes
Golf
7% - 1340 votes
Other
15% - 2927 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot

12 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening

11 Jun

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening
PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country

06 Jun 2020

PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country
PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma

05 Jun 2020

PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma
Voices of Lockdown | Mother of baby born under lockdown says it was the 'worst time' in her life

05 Jun

Voices of Lockdown | Mother of baby born under lockdown says it was the 'worst time' in her life
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Urgent measures needed to address testing backlog crisis

03 Jun

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Urgent measures needed to address testing backlog crisis
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.87
(-0.95)
ZAR/GBP
21.35
(-0.12)
ZAR/EUR
19.16
(-0.13)
ZAR/AUD
11.69
(-0.14)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+1.26)
Gold
1728.89
(+0.08)
Silver
17.45
(+0.17)
Platinum
807.50
(+0.44)
Brent Crude
39.06
(+0.26)
Palladium
1916.00
(+0.60)
All Share
53639.64
(+0.65)
Top 40
49247.69
(+0.73)
Financial 15
10775.03
(+1.10)
Industrial 25
73339.61
(+0.73)
Resource 10
49390.31
(+0.44)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | It's official: Roodekrans' black eagles are proud parents

10 Jun

FEEL GOOD | It's official: Roodekrans' black eagles are proud parents
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | SA chefs prepare thousands of meals for the needy with surplus produce

05 Jun

FEEL GOOD | SA chefs prepare thousands of meals for the needy with surplus produce
FEEL GOOD | Miracle toddler thrives despite rare genetic disorder

29 May

FEEL GOOD | Miracle toddler thrives despite rare genetic disorder
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20162.3) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo