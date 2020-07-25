Cops arrested for possession of dagga, soliciting bribe

Two police officers were caught for possession of dagga inside a marked police vehicle.

The two officers allegedly solicited a bribe from people caught transporting dagga.

The two are expected to face criminal charges.

Two on duty Mpumalanga police officers have been arrested for possession of dagga inside a marked police vehicle.

The officers allegedly solicited a bribe from people they caught transporting dagga, according to a joint statement issued by Mpumalanga and Gauteng police spokespersons Brigadiers Mathapelo Peters and Leonard Hlathi.

The two officers are attached to the Secunda flying squad in Mpumalanga.

"On Friday, officers from Devon, east of Gauteng, stopped a private vehicle at a static roadblock on the R29 road.

READ | 2 Mpumalanga cops sentenced for fraud

"The team's suspicion and subsequent search of the vehicle led to the occupants confessing that dagga they had in their vehicle had been taken by SAPS members in a marked Secunda flying squad vehicle," the statement reads.

"The two flying squad members had allegedly also demanded and taken a sum of money. On realising that the said police vehicle had passed through the roadblock, members immediately pursued the vehicle and cornered their Mpumalanga counterparts at a road intersection in Springs.

"The members were found in possession of dagga and cash, and were arrested on the spot."



The two officers are expected to face criminal charges. Departmental steps will also be taken as a matter of urgency by Mpumalanga provincial commissioner Lieutenant-General Mondli Zuma.