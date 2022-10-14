1h ago

Cops at court verbally abused, threatened after 7 EMPD officers released on bail

Ntwaagae Seleka
Chaos outside the Tsakane Magistrate's Court.
Jeanette Chabalala, News24
  • An unruly crowd verbally attacked officers at a police station on Friday.
  • The group was angered by the release of EMPD officers accused of murder.
  • The officers were released on R3 000 bail each. 

A group of men, angry that seven Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) officers were released on bail, hurled insults and death threats at police on Friday.

Laurens Daniel Venter, 49, Nkululeko Walter Mtetwa, 36, Daniel Eric van Wyk, 39, Gideon Johannes Myburg, 60, Justin Sibusiso Ncube, 50, Thamodhran Pillay, 50, and Eugene Phillip Raubenheimer, 62, had to be whisked away from the court building.

The group camped outside the police station, which is attached to the Tsakane Magistrate's Court.

EMPD and SAPS officers, in uniform and civilian clothes, stood by as the men shouted and hurled insults.

Some officers were seen running to their vehicles and driving off.

The angry group accused the seven of killing their unarmed brother, Kwenzokwakhe Shabalala, 23, on 8 September in Langaville, Extension 6, in Tsakane.

The officers also allegedly shot and wounded Zenzele Mgaga.

The court building earlier came under attack from residents, who damaged the main gate, and then the glass door leading to the main entrance.

The magistrate, Ron Mncwabe, wasn't happy with the police, accusing them of failing to arrest the people who were threatening court officials and the public utilising the court facilities.

Mncwabe released the officers on R3 000 bail each.

The seven are charged with murder, attempted murder, defeating the ends of justice and assault to cause grievous bodily harm.

They were ordered not to contact witnesses directly or indirectly and to surrender their passports.

They were also ordered to report to the nearest police station every Wednesday between 06:00 and 18:00.

The case was postponed until 20 October.


