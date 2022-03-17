Cops confiscate drugs worth R120 000 in Southern Cape, woman arrested

The Rural Flying Squad arrested a 27-year-old woman on the N9 between George and Oudtshoorn in the Western Cape after drugs worth R120 000 were found hidden in instant porridge boxes.



The authorities were conducting a vehicle checkpoint on Wednesday afternoon when they stopped a minibus taxi.



As they searched the vehicle, a police officer found the Jungle Oats boxes had been tampered with.

"When they opened the boxes, 304 Mandrax tablets, 300g of tik and an undisclosed amount of cash, believed to be proceeds of the illicit drug trade, were discovered," said police spokesperson Sergeant Christopher Spies.



He added the woman was arrested on a charge of dealing in drugs and was expected to appear in the George Magistrate's Court on Friday.

Western Cape police management lauded the Rural Flying Squad members for their actions.

"Their strategic deployment since the reintroduction of the team is yielding excellent results, especially along highways in the region," said Spies.

