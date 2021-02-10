Cops confiscate drugs worth R1.5m from Paarl home

Western Cape police have arrested a 33-year-old suspect after drugs worth R1.5 million was found in a Paarl house.

The suspect has also been linked to a kidnapping case, police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk said.

On Tuesday at around 04:00, Mbekweni Crime Prevention Unit officers followed up a tip-off on the whereabouts of suspects linked to kidnapping cases in Paarl.

Supplied SAPS

"They proceeded to a house in [the] Project 2 area and during the search, 16 tik bags weighing 1 504.43 kg and five bags of crack cocaine with an estimated street value of about R1.5 million were found and confiscated," Van Wyk said.



WATCH | Shots fired as rival gangs clash in Cape Town

The suspect was arrested during the bust and was expected to face charges of kidnapping and possession of drugs.



In two unrelated incidents, two people appeared in the Paarl Magistrate's Court on Monday. A 67-year-old woman from Mbekweni was arrested on Friday after police found 581 mandrax tablets at a known drug den. The drugs are worth an estimated R33 000, according to police.

In the second case, a 35-year-old suspect was arrested on Saturday after 530 mandrax tablets were found in a house in the Drommedaris area. The drugs are worth an estimated R31 800, according to police.