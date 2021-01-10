Cops crack down on motorcyclist headed for Cape Town with 6 000 mandrax tablets

A motorcyclist was arrested in the Western Cape for being in possession of 6 000 mandrax tablets.

The estimated street value of the drugs is R300 000.

The man, aged 35, was arrested in George on Saturday after the province's Organised Crime Detectives Narcotics Section received information that he was headed to Cape Town with a large consignment of drugs.

"The motorcyclist noticed the police members while entering George and turned onto an off-ramp in an attempt to evade the police. A chase ensued and the vigilant members managed to stop the motorcycle at Knysna Road, George," said police spokesperson Sergeant Chris Spies.

Police searched the man and allegedly found the drugs.

He was arrested and charged with dealing in drugs.

He is due to appear in the George Magistrate's Court on Monday.