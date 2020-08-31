19m ago

Cops crash lockdown party: 44 arrested, fined R500 each in KwaZulu-Natal

Kaveel Singh
A police member.
A police member.
Brenton Geach, Gallo Images, file
  • KZN police have arrested and fined 44 people for partying over the weekend.
  • They were arrested for contravening the Disaster Management Act used to govern the lockdown.
  • Police warned that the country is still under lockdown Level 2 

KwaZulu-Natal police have warned residents that contravening Covid-19 regulations will land you in hot water, this after 44 people were arrested over the weekend at a gathering in Winterton - making for an expensive party as fines were handed out.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker on Monday said residents should "refrain from hosting gatherings that are in contravention of the Disaster Management Act".

ALSO READ | 2 cops among 3 people arrested for alleged Covid-19 UIF fraud in KZN

He said on Saturday night, Winterton police, the SA National Defence Force, Public Order Police, and the Okhahlamba Traffic Department conducted an intelligence-driven operation in the Winterton CBD, "following information of a party that was taking place".

"Forty-four people were arrested and received fines of R500 each. A case for convening a gathering in contravention of the Disaster Management Act was opened against the convenor of the bash, who was also arrested. Law enforcement agencies also impounded 23 vehicles that were used by the culprits."

KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant-General Khombinkosi Jula welcomed the continued clampdown on lawlessness.

"Citizens are once again urged to comply with the regulations of the Disaster Management Act as police operations intensify across the province."

