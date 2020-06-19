Cops describe Limpopo meth lab as 'biggest we have seen' as 2 appear in court

A massive crystal meth lab on a farm in Limpopo has been shut down.

Two accused made their first appearance in the Groblersdal Magistrate 's Court on Thursday.

The two were remanded and will be back in court next week.

On Thursday, the police reported a massive drug bust on the farm, seizing R10 million worth of drugs in an operation described as the biggest they have seen.



The drug lab, which was discovered in Terra Nostra, is currently being combed over the Hawks' Narcotic Enforcement Bureau.

"The two suspects - Obele Ifeanyi, 43, from Nigeria and Aldeo Mathe, 47, from Mozambique - made their first appearance in the Groblersdal Magistrate's Court.

"They face charges relating to the manufacturing of drugs, dealing in drugs and the illegal possession of firearms and ammunition", police spokesperson Captain Matimba Maluleke said in a statement.

Ifeanyi and Mathe were remanded and are expected to make another appearance on Monday.

"The investigation is ongoing and further arrests cannot be ruled out," added Maluleke.