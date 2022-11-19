Cops dismiss false reports about nationalities of officers, caution against spreading fake news

The police have dismissed reports claiming some of its members are not South African.

National police commissioner Fannie Masemola cautioned the public against sharing the personal details of officers, like their ID numbers.

Spokesperson Athlenda Mathe says the verification process of other officers is ongoing.

The police have dismissed reports that seek to "vilify" members by claiming they are foreign nationals.



On Friday, national police commissioner Fannie Masemola condemned the reports making the rounds on social media about several officers, including Lieutenant-General Lineo Ntshiea, a divisional commissioner of human resource management.

The police attributed the reports to former members who were dismissed for misconduct.

Police spokesperson Colonel Athlenda Mathe said an investigation by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate into the claims made no findings against Free State-born Ntshiea.

"Amongst other findings, the investigation found that the senior officer who is in possession of a top-secret security clearance is a South African citizen born in Welkom, a matter which was confirmed by the Department of Home Affairs.

"Lieutenant-General Ntshiea also possesses qualifications that were verified and confirmed as authentic by the South African Qualification Authority," added Mathe.

Masemola also condemned the circulation of their personal information, including ID numbers, on social media platforms.

A North West constable was also alleged to be "a Mozambican national" who managed to climb the ranks despite his citizenship.

Home Affairs confirmed earlier today that Issa an illegal foreigner from Mozambique, who is currently employed by SAPS is an illegal foreigner. pic.twitter.com/69Aezb0cQJ — Muzamana Victor (@Muzamana_Victor) November 18, 2022

Mathe said the officer was not illegal in the country because he obtained South African citizenship and permanent residency.

"According to Regulation 11 of the South African Police Service Regulations, 1964, a person who applies to be appointed as a member must have permanent residency in the Republic of South Africa, of which documentary proof must be furnished."



Mathe added the verification process for other officers was underway and urged the public not to circulate false and misleading information online.



