Intercape gets some relief as court orders cops to escort buses in Eastern Cape amid violent attacks

The court ordered police to escort Intercape buses in certain towns in the Eastern Cape.

Intercape has been trying to stop attacks on its buses.

The latest order offers interim relief, pending the development of a comprehensive safety plan.

A Makhanda High Court order will compel police to provide escorts to Intercape buses and visible law enforcement at bus depots in certain Eastern Cape towns.

The order forms part of an ongoing legal bid by long-distance coach company Intercape to compel national and provincial authorities to provide safe passage for its buses amid what it calls a "campaign of violent attacks and intimidation waged against it".

The respondents, including national and provincial transport departments and the police, have just over a month to respond as to why the order should not be made final.

On Wednesday, Judge John Smith handed down an order that Transport Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga, Eastern Cape Transport MEC Xolile Nqatha and the South African Police Service (SAPS) develop a comprehensive plan to provide for the safety and security of bus drivers and passengers in the Eastern Cape.

The order, which comes into effect immediately, compels the respondents to "develop a revised comprehensive plan on the steps they intend taking to ensure that reasonable and effective measures are put in place to provide for the safety and security of long-distance bus drivers and passengers in the Eastern Cape".

Pending this action plan, they are ordered to ensure a "visible law enforcement presence is maintained at every loading point" in hotspot areas at the time that buses are scheduled to stop in those areas and to provide escorts to Intercape buses along routes where there is a risk of intimidation or violence.

Hotspot areas include Cofimvaba, Butterworth, Engcobo, Tsomo and Idutywa.

In recent weeks, there have again been concerted attacks on its coaches in the province, Intercape said, including a number of incidents in which coaches were shot at.

Last week, the bus company approached the court in a bid to have a September 2022 order complied with.

In its latest submission, Intercape argued:

Nine months have since passed. Still, the MEC and the minister have not developed an action plan that complies with the requirements of the court order. They were required to produce a 'comprehensive plan' with details as to the time periods for the pertinent steps. But they have failed. The plan that was prepared falls woefully short of the mark.

Intercape said that, after resuming operations in the "no-go zones" earlier this year, it had again become a victim of "acts of violence and intimidation".

This prompted the company to seek interim relief, pending the development of the safety plan.

Legal representatives for the national and provincial police commissioners argued that police resources were strained and bus escorts would prove "onerous".

However, Smith said the relief sought by Intercape was "little more than what is reasonably expected of the police to do in any event".

Intercape CEO Johann Ferreira said:

We understand very well that providing escorts to Intercape coaches is an extraordinary measure, but this is an abnormal situation we are dealing with and comes as a direct result of the police's complete and absolute failure to act to stop these attacks.

The court is expected to hear submissions from the respondents on 12 July as to why the order should not be made a final order of the court.

The spokesperson for the national transport department, Collen Msibi, said: "We are currently studying the judgment and, therefore, cannot comment further on the matter."

The spokesperson for the Eastern Cape transport department, Unathi Binqose, said the MEC was perusing the court order.

"If it's a victory for Intercape, it's not a defeat for us. It speaks generally to the safety of those who are using our routes, whether they are using private or public transport. We are on board when it comes to that," he said.

Binqose said the department would take legal advice on what the order could mean for the provision of "specific services" to private companies.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said SAPS was "consulting on further steps" following the order.

"The SAPS has a duty to serve and protect everyone living in South Africa and will continue to heighten police visibility to prevent and combat any forms of criminality throughout the country," she said.

Eastern Cape police had not commented at the time of publication.

The latest order comes after a string of litigation by the long-haul coach company.

In April, Intercape started proceedings to sue Police Minister Bheki Cele regarding what it said was a "complete and utter failure" to implement the safety plan.

The action came after 14 attacks in March and April, which left five people injured and a number of buses shot at and stoned.

Since 2020, Intercape has opened more than 160 criminal cases, predominantly in the Eastern Cape.

The litigation against Cele and other respondents followed the September court order for former transport minister Fikile Mbalula to work with the police in developing a plan of action to secure the safety of Intercape coaches.

The court gave Mbalula and Nqatha 20 days to formulate the plan, with input from the police, to stop the attacks.

Nqatha filed an action plan on 28 October.

However, on the same day, Mbalula gave notice of his intention to apply for leave to appeal the court order.

The application for leave to appeal had the effect of suspending the operation of the order.

In December, the Eastern Cape High Court in Makhanda ordered that Mbalula "immediately, and with the utmost urgency, develop and implement an action plan to ensure the safety of long-distance coach drivers and passengers".