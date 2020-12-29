Cops hunt armed gang of 15 after Pretoria CIT heist

15 people are believed to have been involved in a CIT heist in Pretoria on Tuesday.

Police are on the hunt for 15 people suspected of being involved in a cash-in-transit heist in Pretoria on Tuesday.

Preliminary police investigations indicate that a Mercedes-Benz SUV rammed into a G4S van carrying cash on Tuesday morning along Paul Kruger Street in Wonderboom, police say.

"Three G4S security officials were forced out of the vehicle, disarmed and their service pistols taken. The suspects then attacked the cash van with explosives causing it to explode, together with the Mercedes SUV," said police national spokesperson Colonel Athlenda Mathe.

When other security officials arrived on the scene, a shoutout between them and the group ensued.

"The suspects then fled the scene in a number of vehicles. While combing the scene, police discovered a grey BMW which was found abandoned at a nearby property," said Mathe.

"It's believed the vehicle had been used as a getaway vehicle. The vehicle was found to be stolen during a hijacking incident that took place in Lyttelton earlier this year," she added.

Police investigations are ongoing to determine whether any money was taken.