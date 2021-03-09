1h ago

add bookmark

Cops hunt for killers of 70-year-old pensioner, murdered on Mpumalanga farm

Nicole McCain
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Mpumalanga police are searching for the killers who murdered a 70-year-old man on a farm in Ogies.
Mpumalanga police are searching for the killers who murdered a 70-year-old man on a farm in Ogies.
iStock

Mpumalanga police are searching for attackers who murdered a 70-year-old man on a farm in Ogies.

According to police spokesperson Brigadier Leonard Hlathi, Bertus Steenberg was attacked and robbed of his belongings on Leeupoort Farm between Thursday evening and Sunday evening. Steenberg lived alone.

Neighbours found his body on Monday morning.

READ | Man handed 25-year jail sentence for Newcastle farm murders

The man was then strangled before the attackers fled the scene in his white Toyota Hilux bakkie with registration number JWC 645 MP.

"His family became concerned when they could not get hold of him over the phone after several attempts. They then got hold of the victim's neighbours, who went to check on him. Upon arrival at the said farm, they found the house ransacked, with the victim lying motionless and tied to his other vehicle. Police and medical personnel were notified about the sad incident and he was certified dead by the paramedics at the scene," Hlathi said.

Police management "has strongly condemned the incident where a pensioner's life was heartlessly ended by greedy criminals", Hlathi added.

"[Police] have made a clarion call to anyone with information that can assist in their investigation to contact Detective Sergeant Aubrey Nkosana Khoza at 082 604 1339 or call the Crime Stop number at 08600 10111," he said.

Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
sapsmpumalangacrimefarm attacks
Lottery
Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When a Covid-19 vaccine for under 16's becomes available, will you be taking your children to get it?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, immediately!
38% - 4426 votes
I'll wait to see how others respond
26% - 2976 votes
No, I don't think they need it
36% - 4216 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
15.48
(+0.20)
ZAR/GBP
21.43
(+0.07)
ZAR/EUR
18.36
(+0.17)
ZAR/AUD
11.87
(+0.12)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(+0.42)
Gold
1688.81
(+0.26)
Silver
25.31
(+0.60)
Platinum
1148.52
(+1.03)
Brent Crude
68.09
(-1.61)
Palladium
2313.00
(+0.52)
All Share
68426.17
(+0.23)
Top 40
62910.60
(+0.19)
Financial 15
12747.28
(-0.10)
Industrial 25
87156.37
(-0.52)
Resource 10
71780.93
(+1.38)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Long-distance runner raises R1.7 million to refurbish rural KZN school

03 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Long-distance runner raises R1.7 million to refurbish rural KZN school
FEEL GOOD | Tears of joy as KwaZulu-Natal bursary recipients jet off to medical...

01 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Tears of joy as KwaZulu-Natal bursary recipients jet off to medical school
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Crowdfunding campaign for law graduate gardener rakes in R42 000

27 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Crowdfunding campaign for law graduate gardener rakes in R42 000
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21056.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo