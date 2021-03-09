Cops hunt for killers of 70-year-old pensioner, murdered on Mpumalanga farm

Mpumalanga police are searching for attackers who murdered a 70-year-old man on a farm in Ogies.

According to police spokesperson Brigadier Leonard Hlathi, Bertus Steenberg was attacked and robbed of his belongings on Leeupoort Farm between Thursday evening and Sunday evening. Steenberg lived alone.

Neighbours found his body on Monday morning.

The man was then strangled before the attackers fled the scene in his white Toyota Hilux bakkie with registration number JWC 645 MP.

"His family became concerned when they could not get hold of him over the phone after several attempts. They then got hold of the victim's neighbours, who went to check on him. Upon arrival at the said farm, they found the house ransacked, with the victim lying motionless and tied to his other vehicle. Police and medical personnel were notified about the sad incident and he was certified dead by the paramedics at the scene," Hlathi said.

Police management "has strongly condemned the incident where a pensioner's life was heartlessly ended by greedy criminals", Hlathi added.

"[Police] have made a clarion call to anyone with information that can assist in their investigation to contact Detective Sergeant Aubrey Nkosana Khoza at 082 604 1339 or call the Crime Stop number at 08600 10111," he said.

