Cops hunt for man who raped and killed 68-year-old Limpopo woman

accreditation
Jeanette Chabalala
A man is wanted for rape.
A man is wanted for rape.
Gallo Images/Die Burger/Jaco Marais

Limpopo police are looking for a man who raped and killed a 68-year-old woman in her home in Turkey Zone 1, Ga-Sekororo, outside Tzaneen.

The incident happened on Sunday, according to police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo.

The woman's 10-year-old grandson found her body in front of their house at around 10:00.

"The terrified child called for help from the community, who then alerted the police. Upon arrival at the scene, they started with initial investigations and, at that stage, no foul play was suspected as there were no visible injuries," Mojapelo said.

READ | Man arrested after girl, 6, raped, murdered and dumped in neighbour's yard

He said an inquest docket was opened. After a medical examination revealed that the woman had been strangled and raped, it was changed to a murder investigation.

Acting provincial police commissioner Major-General Jan Scheepers asked the community to assist police with their investigation.


